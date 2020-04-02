Transform Your Home Into an Entertainment Zone

As the lockdown period extends, days seem to be longer and monotony crops in. Most of us tend to hunt for new and exciting things to do. Watching TV, playing video games can surely beat time, but it's not gratifying until there is more to do.

The key is to innovate and give your home an entertainment-like makeover with fun games and thought provoking activities.

Students and faculty at Vogue Institute of Art and Design share ideas that help you sail through the lockdown without even realizing it.

Take part in the old v/s new challenge

We are all creative in many ways; it could be artistic or functional. Explore your creativity through a challenge of remaking any of the old household items into a new design. For instance, a regular mirror can be made into a decor piece with the use of pencils around it. You could pull out one of your old winnows or baskets and paint it with exciting colours. There are many more items that can transform if you put some thought to it. Select an area in your home that can be used to display all your creations.

Make your very own game zone

Games are one of the best ways to engage and build excitement.

Transform your bed sheets into a popular game of Twister. With the use of old swatches at home, form patch work with different colours in rows on your bed sheet. It's a simple game of physical skill where the judge asks two participants to place their legs or hands on a particular colour of patch until they reach the end of the sheet

You can also make your very own dart game with the use of a cardboard on an old watch clock. Shape the cardboard in a circular form with an outer circle marking painted in green, inner circle marking in black and the centre in red. A needle covered with 4 toothpicks can be used as darts to hit the bullseye.

Turn your household routine into an activity

Make your routine work exciting by converting it into a game. Create a chart that displays the tasks as per the time required to complete it. Be it cleaning the dishes, or wiping the floor, each task can be categorized as per the time required. The members in the house can be in groups and the one who doesn't accomplish it on time needs to do the other set of tasks of the winning group.

Initiate the newspaper challenge

Have piles of newspapers in your home? Host a challenge using newspapers as a mode of creative boards and marquee silhouettes and show your creativity. If fashion is not your forte, opt for the simplest forms that you have done during childhood like paper boats, or paper airplanes. Challenge your competitor to see how long it lasts in water or how far it can fly. It'll be fun, try it!

Give your room a makeover

Bored of the same look of your home? See if you can transform the most frequently used rooms with a new look. You could place bed sheets like a roof by lining up chairs on the side of your bed, giving it a tent like feel. You can also add a lamp on the side or fairy lights to add more sparkle.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube