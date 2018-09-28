English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Transgender band '6 Pack Band' to perform at Tomorrow's India Global Summit
Following the judgement of the Supreme Court decrimanalising homosexuality, the band is going to share the insights on the 'Power of Pink' in the LGBT community at the summit.
The 6 Pack Band
Loading...
India's first transgender band, 'The Six Pack Band' will perform at the fourth edition of Tomorrow's India Global Summit, to be held on October 6.
Following the judgement of the Supreme Court decrimanalising homosexuality, the band is going to share the insights on the 'Power of Pink' in the LGBT community at the summit.
According to HP singh, Founder and Chairman of Global Social (India) Foundation, "the band is a proof itself that the society is changing and is open to the landmark judgement".
He said in a statement: "Through this platform and the band, we want to spread the message of equality and acceptance, urge the communities to let them prosper.
"Their session will surely help to promote this year's initiative- 'Let's start with I'."
Launched by Yash Raj Films in 2016, the band comprises of six musicians from the transgender community -- Fida Khan, Ravina Jagtap, Asha Jagtap, Chandni Suvarnakar, Komal Jagtap and Bhavika Patel.
The Six Pack Band has worked with Bollywood's renowned artistes like Sonu Nigam and Anushka Sharma in the past.
"Enough has been said towards this community, which is misunderstood, disregarded and mistreated.
"For the first time, after the Supreme Court decrimanalised homosexuality, this summit will give us a stage to talk about how the economy is losing billions of dollars by stigmatising LBTQ community and how can we match up with what others can do in finance, hospitality and fashion," Shamir Tandon, Curator and composer of the band, said.
Following the judgement of the Supreme Court decrimanalising homosexuality, the band is going to share the insights on the 'Power of Pink' in the LGBT community at the summit.
According to HP singh, Founder and Chairman of Global Social (India) Foundation, "the band is a proof itself that the society is changing and is open to the landmark judgement".
He said in a statement: "Through this platform and the band, we want to spread the message of equality and acceptance, urge the communities to let them prosper.
"Their session will surely help to promote this year's initiative- 'Let's start with I'."
Launched by Yash Raj Films in 2016, the band comprises of six musicians from the transgender community -- Fida Khan, Ravina Jagtap, Asha Jagtap, Chandni Suvarnakar, Komal Jagtap and Bhavika Patel.
The Six Pack Band has worked with Bollywood's renowned artistes like Sonu Nigam and Anushka Sharma in the past.
"Enough has been said towards this community, which is misunderstood, disregarded and mistreated.
"For the first time, after the Supreme Court decrimanalised homosexuality, this summit will give us a stage to talk about how the economy is losing billions of dollars by stigmatising LBTQ community and how can we match up with what others can do in finance, hospitality and fashion," Shamir Tandon, Curator and composer of the band, said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Says Security Breach Allowed Hackers to Control Accounts of 50 Million Users
- Pataakha Movie Review: Vishal Bhardwaj Film's Power Rings on So Many Levels
- New Look ATK Hope Experienced Steve Coppell Can Lead Them to Third Title
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...