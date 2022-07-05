4 Amusement Parks You Must Visit in India For a Thrilling Experience

Amusement parks are the best way to re-live your childhood days. A day trip to one of the amusement parks with your friends or family can help you de-stress and create new memories. From interesting themes to roller coasters, India has a wide range of adventure parks that will offer you an unparalleled experience.

Here are the top five amusement parks you must visit:

Della Adventure Park

Della Adventure Park is located in Lonavala. It was established in 2013 and has more than 50 rides to choose from. The adventure park also has the option of accommodations. The amusement cum water park has activities like paintball, ATV rides, dirt bikes, buggy rides, flying fox, shooting, archery, rock climbing, zorbing, horse riding, cow milking, Aqua Zorb, swoop swing, rappelling, etc. The ticket price ranges from Rs. 2,000 for elders, 1,500 for children and senior citizens. Wonderla, Bangalore

Wonderla is one of the most famous amusement parks in India. It is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. With around 50 rides, Wonderla also has a resort inside the amusement park. The prices range from Rs. 923 on weekdays to Rs.1,182 on the weekends. Adlabs Imagica

Situated on the Pune-Mumbai highway, Adlabs Imagica is one of the most famous water cum amusement parks in the world. Apart from having theme rides, there are many restaurants you can go to. Entering the Imagica, you can escape reality and enter a fantasy land. With ticket price starts from Rs. 999 you can enjoy unlimited rides and create memories. Essel World and Water Kingdom

Essel World and Water Kingdom is yet another amusement park located in Maharasthra. It makes it to the list of Asia’s largest amusement parks. During the summer, people prefer to visit here due to the variety of water rides it has to offer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.