4 Hill Stations to Avoid During Monsoon; And Where To Head To

Though monsoon season is a beautiful time to take a trip, the chances of cloud bursts, landslides, floods, and waterlogging are high. Therefore, it is important to stay prepared and always check the weather report before you head for your destination. However, there are several hill stations that one should avoid travelling to during the monsoon.

Listed below are five hill stations you should avoid:

Kedarnath: Kedarnath is one of the most visited hill stations in India. Many people visit this place, not just for its natural beauty but also to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Back in 2013, heavy rainfall caused massive flash floods and landslides resulting in the death of residents and tourists in Kedarnath. The road leading to the temples becomes quite hazardous during the monsoon season, thus it is best to avoid travelling here.

Kullu: Situated in the picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh, Kullu has reported massive landslides during monsoon. Recently, twelve people lost their lives and three others were injured when a bus fell into a gorge at Sainj in the Kullu district. The main reason behind this accident is said to be a landslide caused by rain, as reported by Down To Earth.

Coorg: Coorg is the best destination for coffee lovers, however, during monsoon this place witnesses heavy showers and thunderstorms leading to blockage of roads, floods etc.

Darjeeling: Due to its beautiful beauty, historical significance, and accessibility, this hill station attracts several tourists from across the nation. It is best to avoid this place till August as this place witnesses heavy downpours.

The most popular places you can visit during monsoon are:

Pondicherry Auli Amritsar Kovalam Kanyakumari

