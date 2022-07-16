4 International Destinations Made Famous by Bollywood Movies

From outfit choices to travel plans, Bollywood movies greatly influence our lives. Apart from unique storylines, Indian films also showcase mesmerizing landscapes and cultures that often inspire us to visit a destination. From picturesque Paris to scenic Switzerland, Bollywood filmmakers love to experiment with different foreign locations. Here’s a list of movies shot in different international destinations that succeeded in giving us major travel goals.

London: London has turned out to be so acquainted with us because of Bollywood films. Travelling here is the most appropriate excuse as it feels surprisingly acquainted but absolutely foreign. Movies like Cocktail, Namastey London, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have been filmed in London.

New York: New York has its own personality. NY city has inspired most filmmakers, spanning every decade and genre. Films like New York, Kal Hona Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, and Anjaana Anjaani among others were shot here. These films incorporate scenes set in famous New York places like Times Square, Wall Street, Central Park, and Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Paris: The beautiful city of love, has served as the backdrop to countless movies over the past century. Depicting the famous Eiffel Tower to the Louvre museum, films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Queen, Befikre, and many others were filmed here.

Switzerland: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dhoom 3, Krrish 3, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Veer-Zaara captured Switzerland’s stunning landscapes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.