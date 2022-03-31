Dubai and the Michelin Star, a Dream Come True!

The vibrant Dubai is adding another feather to its cap. IANS reported that Dubai has been selected by the Michelin Guide to be the latest addition to the 35 culinary destinations across North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Home to thousands of restaurants serving a variety of cuisines from fine dining to street food, headed by talented international and homegrown chefs, the Michelin Guide Dubai will provide a fresh perspective and new insights into the diversity, creativity and multicultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering - one that is drawn from traditional Emirati cuisine, as well as from the cuisines of more than 200 other nationalities living in the city.

Dubai welcomed 7.28 million international overnight visitors in 2021 representing 32 percent YoY growth, establishing a momentous marker in the global tourism recovery, setting the city firmly on course to achieve sustainable growth on its way to becoming the world’s most visited destination. These figures underline the resilience and resurgence of the city’s travel and tourism sector. With food tourism – travelling to explore different destinations’ food culture and heritage – on the rise, the launch will be a catalyst to position Dubai as the destination of choice for foodies and gourmets seeking authentic culinary experiences across all tastes and budgets.

Advertisement

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, commented: “We are thrilled that Dubai has been added to the internationally renowned MICHELIN Guide, one of the most authoritative sources for culinary experiences across leading destinations worldwide. Already voted by global travellers as the world’s most popular destination in the Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards 2022, this accolade for Dubai is also recognition of our emergence as a global gastronomy hub, inspired by the goal of our visionary leadership to make Dubai the world’s most sought-after destination and the best city to live and work in. We are excited to join the MICHELIN Guide family and discover the special selection for Dubai.”

The selection will be made according to the tried and tested methodology applied by the inspectors of the Michelin Guide based on its universally applied set of five criteria, including the quality of the ingredients, the mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavours, the personality of the chef through the cuisine and the consistency both over time and across the entire menu. These are applied to all the selected restaurants in order to help gastronomes from around the world make an informed choice from among high-quality options.

“We are delighted to announce that Dubai will be joining the Michelin family and we will unveil this brand-new selection later this year. We will be showcasing the best of Dubai’s gastronomy, which will reflect not just the luxury and opulence that the city is famed for, but also the wide diversity of cuisines that the city’s location and history provide. Alongside the outposts of many globally renowned chefs, we will focus on simple neighbourhood eateries, where the cuisine of Dubai and the Middle East, with its rich culture, is demonstrated to great effect. This selection will provide diners with a unique insight into the diversity that this exciting city’s gastronomy offers,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

The Guide conveys its restaurant reviews through an extensive system of symbols, the most revered of which are its globally renowned Michelin Stars. One Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants for “high-quality cooking that is worth a stop,” Two MICHELIN Stars for “excellent cooking that is worth a detour,” and Three Michelin Stars for “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey.”

Advertisement

Besides the coveted star ratings, the selection will also include the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to establishments that provide value-for-money three-course meals.

The full selection for the Michelin Guide Dubai will be available online at guide.michelin.com, where users will also be able to filter by location, cuisine type and notable services and facilities to find restaurants that match their preferences.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.