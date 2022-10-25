5 Adventure Activities In New Zealand For All Adventure Junkies

Adventure sports are alluring for anyone who wishes to try something new, to push their personal boundaries and discover a newer version of themselves. Although every country has some adventure sport to offer, New Zealand provides unbeatable adventure experiences, making it the king of the adventure world.

New Zealand takes it seriously when it comes to providing the best-of-best adventure activities. In addition to the classic experiences, you can also find plenty of new adventure activities that have been developed during the last two years. Get ready to jump into these 5 adventure activities that are sure to give you a much-needed kick in life:

Okere Zip + Raft

One of the newest adrenaline adventures to open its doors in Rotorua was created by local and long-time adventurer Sam Sutton. The recently opened Rotorua ziplines soars over Kaituna river’s waterfalls and through the beautiful native forests and claims to have the steepest and fastest zipline in the country. An experience like no other. Soar over waterfalls, through stunning native forests and be immersed in the rich Māori history of Okere Falls, Rotorua. It also offers the best Grade 3 and 5 whitewater rafting adventures on the Kaituna River which can also be combined with ziplining.

Skyline Luge Rotorua

Nestle into a Luge cart and zip off with friends or family to discover who has the skills to master the Luge. The world-famous Luge opened in 1986 and Skyline Rotorua continues to lead the way with Luge technology – all components are designed and manufactured in Rotorua and then shipped around the world to other locations. With over 14 months of construction, Skyline Rotorua introduces new luge tracks, the Ultra, Twister and the Legend! 4 brand new corkscrews, over 12,000 native trees planted, 4 tunnels lit up with 430m of LED strip lighting, and so many more twists and turns.

iFLY – Indoor Skydiving Queenstown

Experience the rush of 100% pure human flight at iFLY, New Zealand’s only indoor skydiving attraction and Queenstown’s most exhilarating new adrenaline experience. With iFLY, you’re not a passenger on a thrill ride, but the director of your own interactive adrenaline adventure.

Get to enjoy an authentic taste of what brings even expert skydivers back again and again – the incredible thrill of human flight. A highly-trained instructor will be led by your natural ability and how far you want to push yourself. There is almost no limit to the fun you can have and the personal boundaries that you can push. The 360º viewing platform lets you share the magic with friends and family, and iFLY is just as safe for kids as it is thrilling for teens, challenging for adults and realistic for pro-skydivers.

Heli-Kayak in Abel Tasman

After a scenic flight taking in the stunning views of the Abel Tasman National Park with Helicopters Nelson, land at Awaroa Bay for a special kayaking experience. From Awaroa Bay you will be escorted through the short bush track and met by Awaroa sea kayaks. A sea kayak journey will be designed specific to your group with a choice of duration according to your fitness level and skill. Awaroa is regarded by many local guides as the best place to sea kayak in the Abel Tasman National Park. Spectacular granite sea cliffs, golden sand beaches, crystal clear water and the majestic Awaroa Lagoon make for an unforgettable sea kayaking experience.

Aqua 360

Experience the big beautiful blue backyard of New Zealand by indulging in the ultimate jet ski holiday. Feel the rush of exhilaration as the wind whips through your hair and the salty water splashes joyfully in your wake. Experience the fun and laughter with family and friends, making memories to last a lifetime. You’re going to love it. Aqua 360 is a locally owned family business offering adventurous escapes in the heart of the Bay of Plenty.

Now don’t hold back and start planning your trip to New Zealand that would be a thrilling and an exciting experience.

