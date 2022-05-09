5 Beach Destinations Other than Goa that You Need to Explore this Summer

The summers are getting the best of us. It’s time we packed our bags to someplace cool and nice and enjoyed a relaxing holiday, isn’t it? Not that you need a reason to go holidaying, but a normal summer after a two-year hiatus desperately calls for it. However, the first rule to enjoying a relaxing holiday is to not get bombarded with people when you finally reach your destination (trust us, the struggle is real!). To help you choose a destination that is pretty, serene & not full of tourists, we have enlisted some lesser-known but attractive destinations in the Konkan region that should be on your list this year.

1. Ganpatipule

Ganpatipule is often viewed as a religious destination, but this small village is a perfect weekend getaway with white sand beaches and clear waters. Ganpatipule and Tarkarli are destinations usually visited together. Both these places have a rustic beachy charm and will captivate you with their simplistic beauty.

2. Sindhudurg

Sindhudurg is an ideal spot for people who have a knack for history. This place is filled with vintage forts, long beautiful coastlines, and serene locations with flora and fauna in abundance. This location is unexplored, amazing, and a must-visit for your next vacation. The gorgeous place is also a treat for food lovers, with delectable Malavani cuisine and seafood available at your fingertips.

3. Alibag

Alibaug is one of the most popular destinations on the list. From the ferry rides to the water sports and the finger-licking Maharashtrian food served authentically, Alibaug has it all. This place has so many beaches, forts, and historic locations for you to explore. About 45 mins from Mumbai, Alibaug is the quickest getaway you can plan if you’re looking for something adventurous yet relaxing and fun. This one is a traveller’s delight!

4. Ratnagiri

It’s mango season and Ratnagiri will not disappoint. From long-ending coastlines and crystal clear oceans lined with small home-styled cottages serving mouthwatering Konkani food to simple living and breezy beach days, Ratnagiri has it all for you. Take a short trip, enjoy the location and their famous mangoes, you won’t be disappointed!

5. Kelshi

Kelshi is an untouched spot in the Konkan region. It is ideal for an off-beat short trip. It is perfect for someone who is looking for something peaceful and serene by the sea. This trip will be etched in your memories and will leave you wanting more.

