5 Beautiful Beaches to Visit Near Bengaluru For a Perfect Getaway

Are you craving a long vacation but have deadlines to meet? Worry not! If you live in Bengaluru, a short trip to nearby beaches will give you a break from the monotonous routine.

The cool breeze, white sand and mesmerizing sunset are enough to brighten up your mood. So, pack your bags and hit the roads to nearby beaches. Here is a list of beautiful beaches you can visit this weekend.

Malpe Beach: One of the more famous beaches near Bengaluru is Malpe Beach. Situated in Udupi, Malpe provides serene beauty like no other. Don’t forget to visit St. Mary’s Island for a breathtaking view of the ocean. You can even enjoy water sports at this beach.

Distance from Bengaluru: 438.9 km

Gokarna Beach: Tourists from around the world flock to Gokarna, which is situated 490 km (approx) from Bengaluru. You can choose to visit the main Gokarna beach or explore the lesser-known places like Paradise Beach and Kudle Beach.

Distance from Bengaluru: 487.6 km

Tannirbhavi Beach: One of the most underrated as well as nearest beaches to Bengaluru, is only a 6-7 hour drive from the main city. It is known to be less crowded and a perfect destination to enjoy a relaxing evening.

Distance from Bengaluru: 358.6 km

Auroville Beach: Auroville Beach in Pondicherry offers an unparalleled experience to relax and rejuvenate. A simple walk on this beach can help you relieve all the stress of your hectic week. It is accompanied by a number of shacks, restaurants, and food stalls to satisfy your taste buds.

Distance from Bengaluru: 361.3 km

Om Beach: Om Beach, is a tourist attraction in the coastal city of Gokarna. Two crescents joined together form the shape of Om, a Hindu spiritual symbol here and offer a breathtaking view of the sunset. It is one of the best places to visit during monsoons.

Distance from Bengaluru: 491.6 km

