5 Destinations For A Lavish Christmas And New Year Celebration

All of us just love Christmas. The world comes together to celebrate with enthusiasm under a beautifully adorned tree. Reaching beyond the boundary of the religion and location, the entire world waits for this beautiful festival. As Christmas and New Year are approaching, you may be planning a fun-filling holiday to a beautiful destination. This time of the year is perfect to embark on a travel journey never taken before and relishing the best moments with your loved ones.

From the ultimate winter wonderland experience in the Aravalis to making your way to hills for the big celebrations, December is the perfect embodiment of the festive spirit. Here are our top 20 places to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s in India

Six Senses Fort Barwara

With the winter chill in the air, expansive views of the Aravali, and the warmth of the delicious Rajasthani cuisine the secret location of the Six Senses Fort Barwara makes for the perfect winter holiday destination. Situated away from the city hustle, the beautiful 14th-century fort has been sensitively converted to become a destination for history lovers, adventure seekers, and wellness enthusiasts.

Guests can make the most of their holiday getaway with an exciting festive calendar that kicks off on December 22 leading up to New Year’s celebrations. Adults and kids can engage in various activities such as Christmas tree decoration, pop-up bars planned at surprise locations, Christmas treats baking sessions and movie nights at the viewing gallery. Guests can enjoy a scrumptious lunch and dinner at The Cortile, an all-day dining restaurant located by a leafy 14th- century courtyard, along with an offering of destination dining where they can choose their spot to celebrate special moments under the blanket of stars.

On New Year’s Eve, enjoy a Gala dinner at Zenana lawns complete with DJ sets followed by a Live band and an afterparty at Zenana lawns.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

As another year draws to a close, Narendra Bhawan offers a year-end celebration like none other at the former residence of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner. Expect a spellbinding experience curated for all those looking to end the year on a joyous note.

A sparkling soirée at the bhawan entails an array of immersive experiences spanning over two nights and three days offering you the best of hospitality, a curated selection of delectable dishes and delicious cocktails. The package includes breakfast at Pearls & Chiffon, an unforgettable sundowner at Darbari by the lake accompanied by dinner and cocktails, and a gala dinner on New Year’s Eve.

Celebrate and revel in these thoughtfully curated experiences as we bid adieu to this year and herald, with fanfare, the incoming of 2023, for these are sure to be magical moments with your dear ones.

The St. Regis Goa Resort

The House of Astor is known to host many celebrations and lavish affairs with luminaries during the holidays at its various properties across the globe. Bringing this global tradition to India, The St. Regis Goa Resort will be partaking in celebrating Christmas celebrations through a range of curated activities and meals for the guests. Key activities such as the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Christmas eve dinner at Susegado and the restaurant, Christmas eve dinner at riverside, brunch at riverside and The Restaurant, and New year gala night (The Great Lawn ) are some of the many activities one can indulge in.

Delight in a complimentary aperitif selection and indulge in a special gin milanese cocktail, followed by an exquisite Christmas brunch with the famed champagne Sabrage Ritual. Witness the sparkling flow of champagne fountain at The Drawing Room, and tap to the beat of live music while your kids befriend a Jolly Old Man from the North Pole who brings forth plentiful surprises.

Conrad Bengaluru

Celebrate the season of love, joy and togetherness at Conrad Bengaluru. With an array of scrumptious delicacies, live entertainment, and the best of liquor, Caraway, Kitchen and TIAMO have curated the perfect festive menu to kickstart the holiday season.

The property has quite a magical evening planned with an exciting aura of Seven Sins adding to an ethereal ambience to bid adieu to this year with a hint of glitz & glamour. With New Year around the corner, the property offers an exciting couple entry offer which includes a luxurious stay, scrumptious buffet breakfast, couple entry for NYE dinner.

Hyatt Regency Dehradun

This season of joy, celebrate amidst scenic settings and indulgent offerings at the celebration destination – Hyatt Regency Dehradun. The urban resort located at the foothills of Mussoorie on the Dehradun Mussoorie road has rolled out an array of festive specials to help you celebrate in style with loved ones. Make it a December to remember with the thoughtfully crafted Christmas and New Year specials. Revel in the season’s exuberance with indulgent plum cakes, handcrafted cookies, Mince Pies, Dundee Cakes, Chocolate Santa and Boots and more, crafted with love by their passionate chefs.

Make it a Merry Christmas with a sumptuous buffet spread this Christmas Eve. Savour signature specials as you indulge in culinary treats from across the globe to satiate all your taste buds. Delight with loved ones over decadent desserts to bring in a memorable Christmas.

The hotel also offers a delicious Christmas delicious brunch. A spread of many delectable dishes paired with the right spirits is all one needs to have a merry Christmas. So come over with friends and family and raise a toast to the spirit of festivities to enjoy the season of togetherness. The Sensational Sunday Brunch – Christmas edition will offer world cuisine across our kitchens with mesmerising indoor and outdoor seating as well as kids’ area for the little ones.

