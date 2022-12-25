5 Destinations For the Perfect Christmas Holiday

Christmas is here. Everyone is swamped up by the festive vibes. And what better way to celebrate the day than a holiday with family? If you are also planning to go out for the Christmas holiday but can’t seem to lock the destination, we are here to help. Here are the 5 amazing places in India to make your Christmas even more memorable!

Goa

Goa, known for its magnificent beaches and legendary nightlife, may be the best spot in India to enjoy Christmas. With its Portuguese heritage and Catholic population, Christmas is celebrated with fervour. Children sing Christmas carols late into the night as churches and homes are decked with magnificent lights and poinsettia flowers. People of all ages queue outside churches to attend midnight services. Christmas in Goa is well-known, attracting thousands of travellers from all over the country and abroad to its shores to see the event in all its splendour.

Manali

When snow and Christmas combine, it creates an ideal atmosphere for this much-anticipated holiday, enhancing its spirit. The awe-inspiring beauty and charm of the hills enhance the ambience during Christmas. The exotic pine trees resemble Christmas trees; these pine trees are especially lovely when covered in snow and decked with lights and decorations. The entire scene is enthralling and appears even more so at night. If you want to experience the true spirit of Christmas, hire a log house and spend the night under the stars.

Shillong

This wonderful northeastern city in Meghalaya has a significant Christian population that celebrates Christmas with pomp and splendour, making it a gorgeous destination for the celebration. The streets, churches, and residences are all beautifully lit up, and one can almost sense the excitement in the air. The beauty of the region, its food, and the general festive spirit make it a remarkable experience.

Puducherry

During Christmas, Puducherry is in a state of pleasure. The city’s clean, serene, and quiet beaches are ideal for spending Christmas day. The magnificently designed churches and scenic glimpses of French culture make this place ideal for Christmas celebrations in India.

Shimla

Christmas is celebrated here with much grandeur and joy in Shimla. Decoration may be found practically everywhere, including the streets, churches, and houses, which are illuminated with dazzling lights. To commemorate the festive atmosphere, locals make traditional cuisine and sing carols and hymns in the evening. Shimla’s churches also feature local gospel music. So, if you want to spend Christmas pleasantly, consider spending it in Shimla.

Merry Christmas!

