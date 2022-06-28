5 Exhilarating Places to Visit in South India

Among many things, India is also known for its diverse region. And, the southern part of the country is truly blessed with a repertoire of things to see and do. From the mind-bending beauty of evergreen forests, dense mists, tea plantations, and beaches to the amazing architecture of Hindu and Jain temples, Southern states have a lot to offer.

Let’s take a look at the five best and most beautiful spots to visit in South India for an unforgettable experience.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Known as the Pearl City of India, Hyderabad has historical monuments, lakes, cafes, thrilling entertainment parks, and a happening nightlife. The ancient city is globally noted for its world-famous biryani. This beautiful city of Nizams promises a uniquely refreshing experience to all.

Dandeli, Karnataka

Considered as Adventure Capital of South India, Dandeli has something or the other for everyone. Located in the rocky trails of the Western Ghats, many visits the place to enjoy white-water rafting and kayaking here. Bestowed with the lush green forest, Dandeli lies on the banks of the Kali River.

Wayanad, Kerala

Kerala is counted among the 50 destinations of a lifetime. The state has many spots that are unmissable and Wayanad is one of them. Blessed with natural beauty, and lush green hills, one can enjoy activities like trekking, wildlife safari, cave exploration, and boating in the dams.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is referred to as the gift of the forests. The lakeside resort town of Tamil Nadu is one of the most famous honeymoon destinations in India. With a beautiful climate, mist-covered cliffs, and waterfalls, the hill station is a perfect getaway for city slickers.

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

The port city and industrial centre in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam is also known as Vizag. Best known for its serene landscapes, and picturesque clean beaches, Vizag has undoubtedly some of the best places to explore.

