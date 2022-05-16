5 Glass-Bottom Bridges that Guarantee a Vertigo-Inducing Sensation

If travel and adventure are synonymous to you, it is quite understandable that you are often chasing the adrenaline rush. From paragliding to water sports, there are many things that one can pursue while travelling. To add to that list, you can also plan a visit to glass bridges that offer a direct glimpse from a nerve-wrecking height. These glass-bottom bridges are located around the world. Let us take a look at some of these glass bridges:

Gulongxia Glass Platform, Qingyuan, China

Home to the world’s longest glass-bottom bridge, Qingyuan, in Guangdong province, is the perfect place to visit. In 2018, the cantilevered glass platform and a glass-decked footbridge were opened to visitors. The Gulongxia Glass Platform does claim to be the longest of its type at 72 metres.

Wansheng Glass Platform, China

Located in Chongqing Province at Wansheng Ordovician Theme Park, this glass-bottom bridge is seemingly floating in the sky, in a V shape. The walkway extends 80 metres from the cliff edge and is suspended almost 121 metres above a gaping chasm. It is also reported that only 30 visitors are allowed to stand on the bridge at any one time.

Bach Long Bridge, Vietnam

Opened last month, the Bach Long bridge located in the Moc Chau district of Vietnam’s northwestern Son La province should definitely be on your bucket list if you are seeking that thrill of height. The bridge is reportedly the world’s longest bridge as it measures 632 metres, or roughly 2,073 feet, in length. The Bach Long Bridge stands 150 meters, or roughly 492 feet, above a lush valley between two mountains.

Grand Canyon Skywalk, USA

The Grand Canyon Skywalk gives you a spectacular view of nature. The horseshoe-shaped glass bridge is as wide as 10 feet! The skywalk extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon, giving you a clear view of 4,000 feet to the canyon floor below.

Dachstein Stairway to Nothingness, Austria

This glass bridge will offer you a stunning view of the snow-covered Alps of Austria. The 100-metre-long bridge is situated at a height of 1,300 ft and is located in the Austrian Alps, at the Dachstein Glacier resort. The bridge meanders around the mountain range, then descends fourteen steps into a glass viewing platform.

