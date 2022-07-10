5 Haunted Castles, Forts Around the World With Gruesome Tales

In fairy tales, we have always imagined along bridge surrounded by a kingdom and a fairy tale story that comes with it. But not every story ends well, and this might turn into a dark side. The world houses some magnificent forts and castles but also some of them are spooky and said to be haunted by gruesome tales. Here is the list of the some of the haunted castles and forts around the world:

Dragsholm Slot, Denmark

Dragsholm Slot or Dragsholm Castle in Denmark is reported one of the most haunted castles in all of Europe. The castle is thought to be home to at least 100 ghosts.

Banff Springs Hotel, Canada

The Scottish-style baronial castle is one of the great railway hotels and reportedly one of the most haunted buildings in the country. The Castle turned hotel has multiple places with spooky activities. A woman is often seen dancing in the ballroom with fire blazing from her white gown, a family loitering in the hallway that was murdered in room 873.

Burg Eltz, Germany

The castle dates back to 1157. The castle has a few rooms open for tourists. Supposedly one of the most haunted rooms in the bedroom of Countess Agnes. The bed, breast and battle-axe are still present in the room.

Chillingham Castle, England

Known to be the most haunted castle in Britain! The dungeons of the castle are filled with tortured tales of prisoners. Local tells the scary tales of a blue boy, the white lady and Lady Mary Berkeley.

Bhangarh Fort, India

The fort lies on the foot of the Aravali mountain range in Rajasthan which was abandoned in the 17th century. The ruins of the fort are left. As per the myth, a sage who used to live here cursed the city when the king disobeyed him. The fort is closed from sunset to sunrise.

