5 Hidden Spots in Italy That You Must Visit for Your Next Vacation

Summer vacation in Europe is a dream fed to us by Instagram Reels, and movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, or The House of Gucci. Now, if you are a fan of pasta, pizza, and Alpine views, Italy is certainly the place to be. If you too are inspired by the stunning locales of Italy’s scenic beauty and its cultural heritage, we have curated the list of locations you must visit.

Stromboli Crater

If you are into hiking and exploring some of the rustic beauty of Italy. Make sure you have proper gear to make the climb. Lonely Planet recommends wearing walking shoes, a backpack allowing free movement of both arms, clothing for cold and wet weather, a change of T-shirt, a handkerchief to protect against dust, a torch, and 1L to 2L of water and some food.

Cala Goloritzè

For those of you who wish to sunbathe at pristine beach, Cala Goloritzè is the perfect place to be. A boat trip to this location and you will be welcomed by the bizarre limestone formations soaring away from the cliffside. Make sure you do not miss the jaw-dropping Monte Caroddi, also known as the Aguglia, which is a 148m-high needle of rock beloved of climbers.

Quattrocchi

Another natural wonder, Quattrocchi which translates to four eyes in English offers Lipari’s best coastal view. Stretching off to the south, the great cliffs plunge into the sea. One may even spot plumes of smoke rising from the dark heights of neighbouring Vulcano.

Tiscali

This location is hidden in a mountaintop cave deep in the Valle di Lanaittu. Exuding a mysterious charm, situated in Nuraghic village of Tiscali is one of Sardinia’s must-see archaeological highlights. Tiscali is a spectacular sight,featuring jumbled stone foundations amidst holm oak and turpentine trees. The place has an old-world charm that was inhabited from the Sixth-century BC and populated until Roman times.

Gola Su Gorropu

Another magical spot in Sardinia, Gola Su Gorropu is a spectacular gorge flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. Rich in unique flora and fauna, the area is the perfect place to reconnect with nature.

