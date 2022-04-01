5 Historic Hotels Around the World you Must Add to your Bucket List

After two years of the pandemic, tourists are finally getting the chance to restart their journeys. If you are planning to travel around the world, you would naturally be making some bookings at a hotel. What if we were to tell you that there are hotels around the world that are historic marvels in themselves? Let us take a look at such hotels that could very well make it to your itineraries:

Hotel Alfonso XIII, Seville, Spain

This historic hotel was built and inaugurated by the king whose name it bears to host royal families and illustrious guests in a luxurious Spanish setting. One can visit this hotel, now owned by Marriott, to experience an Andalusian palace with square towers, Mudejar-style windows and ceramics from Triana, surrounded by mysterious gardens, fountains and palm trees. The hotel features 147 rooms decorated in Castilian, Moorish and Isabelline baroque style, with upholstered walls, crystal chandeliers.

The Hill Fort Kesroli, Alwar, India

Make your trip to the magical deserts of Rajasthan even more memorable by staying at this 14th-century haveli. This historic 700-year-old property offers a splendid 360-degree view of the hills and fields. The resort also comes with a terrace pool and a sundeck. You can also avail services like spa, and enjoy local and international delicacies.

Advertisement

Ashford Castle, Ireland

Experience Irish culture by staying at this castle that dates back to 1228. It was founded by the de Burgo family, who were defeated in a battle in 1589 and subsequently lost their home to Lord Ingham, governor of Connaught. The castle also features a French-style chateau. Ashford castle’s interiors brim with antique furniture, fine fabrics. With 82 spectacular rooms, suites and a hideaway cottage, this could be your perfect stay. Situated in County Mayo, Ashford Castle is set on a 350-acre estate with landscaped gardens, ancient woodland, and an emerald lake.

Mandarin Oriental, Prague, Czech Republic

Experience the culture of central Europe by staying at this luxurious hotel. Built on the site of a former 14th Century Dominican monastery, the Mandarin Oriental’s long history, interesting architecture, and high gated walls could provide the perfect getaway from city life. The hotel is situated at the historic Mala Strana district, and is only a few steps from the city’s most desirable sights such as the iconic Charles Bridge and Prague Castle.

Aman at Summer Palace, China

Make your visit to China even more memorable and stay at Aman at Summer Palace located in the heart of Beijing. The palace is located a few steps from the East Gate of its eponymous UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the historic garden estate to experience a peaceful retreat around placid courtyards, the resort’s elegant rooms and suites are housed in gracious pavilions. The rooms are known to have accommodated guests of the Empress Dowager Cixi over a century ago.

Which of these hotels are you going to visit?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.