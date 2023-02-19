5 Iconic Shiva Temples Around The World That Need To Be On Your Next Travel Plan

Lord Shiva, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, is known as the god of destruction and transformation. Devotees from around the world have heard all about the iconic Kedarnath Temple in the Himalayas or the stunning Meenakshi Temple in South India. India has several ancient and modern Shiva temples that attract visitors from all over the world. These are more than just places of worship. It is a mirror that reflects the rich cultural and architectural heritage of India. Outside India there are also many iconic Shiva temples.

Known for their awe-inspiring sculptures and intricate carvings that leave visitors spellbound, here are 5 Shiva temples from around the world that need to be on your travel bucket list.

Madhya Kailash Temple, South Africa

This glorious temple is located in Midrand, South Africa, serving as a spiritual, cultural, and religious retreat to many devotees in the province of Gauteng and all over South Africa. It is a wonderful gathering place for prayers and several cultural events that take place on a regular basis. Open to all, the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva serves as a beacon for all devotees to gather under one roof. Hailing from an orthodox and religious family, Guru Nadarajah Sarma, the presiding priest of the temple, helps devotees get religious guidance and performs all the prayers as per the Agama Sastras in the temple. The inner and outer parts of the temple are vibrantly decorated and perhaps what fascinates most visitors is the intricate paintings that adorn the structure of the temple.

Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal

Situated on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, this ancient temple draws visitors from all across the world. It is one of the most significant temples in the Hindu religion devoted to Lord Shiva. The temple complex is a masterpiece of Hindu architecture. With a stunning golden spire rising above the surrounding buildings, the temple is a spiritual haven, attracting thousands of devotees from around the world. Pashupatinath Temple is also a cultural landmark as well as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kathmandu. It also hosts various festivals throughout the year, making it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking spiritual and cultural enrichment.

Katasraj Temple, Pakistan

A place where history and mythology collide is the Katas Raj Temples located in Pakistan’s Potohar Plateau. Comprising seven temples known as the Satgraha, this temple offers a mesmerising glimpse into the past. The temples are a mix of old and new structures, some of which are believed to have been established by Lord Krishna himself. The legend around the temple states that the sacred pond at the center of the temples, called Katas, was created by Lord Shiva’s teardrop after the death of his wife Sati. The significance of the temple also tells the story of it being a refuge for the Pandavas during their exile, as narrated in the epic Mahabharata.

Mukti Gupteshwar Temple, Australia

If you’re looking for a unique and fascinating spiritual experience, this man-made cave temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is truly a sight to behold. Visitors can find an impressive array of scale model replicas of all 12 Jyotirlinga, 108 lingas representing the Rudra names of Lord Shiva, and even 1008 fannings of Lord Shiva representing his Sahasra namas (thousand names). If that was not enough to put this on your list of places to visit, the temple also has a total of 1128 small temples, including a 10-meter-deep ‘vault’ containing 2 million handwritten notes from devotees around the world. It is also the home to water from 81 rivers, eight precious metals, and good wishes from holy men and dignitaries worldwide.

Munneswaram Temple, Sri Lanka

Munneswaram Temple in Munneswaram village in North Western province of Sri Lanka is said to be over 1000 years old and locals believe that the temple has been mentioned in the epic Ramayana. The temple complex comprises five major temples and the central temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The other three temples are dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Lord Aiyanar and Goddess Kali while the fourth one is a Buddhist temple. The temple is managed by minority Tamil Hindu families of Munneswaram village. The major festivals at the temple are Mahashivratri and Navratri. If you are looking for a picturesque location and the assimilation of ancient cultures this should be your next destination.

