5 Indian Hotels Which Exude Class and Elegance

India offers myriad travel experiences and is a great choice for any foreign tourist. Even domestic tourists have not been able to fully explore this great land. From the mighty peaks of the Himalayas in the north to the timeless sand dunes of the west, India’s expansive borders encompass an incredible range of landscapes and cultures. India is truly incredible and is home to many UNESCO World Heritage sites. Choosing the right hotel is very important to experience India in a holistic way. There are many hotels in India which showcase the glorious Indian culture and history. Here are five such luxurious and regal hotels of India.

Ananda in the Himalayas

Ananda is an acclaimed luxury spa resort situated in the mesmerising Himalayas. It is a good option for those looking to get away from the hustle of their urban lives. Ananda is surrounded by the soothing Sal forests and overlooks the spiritual town of Rishikesh. The resort provides a splendid wellness experience by indulging the guests with traditional Ayurveda, Yoga and healthy organic cuisine.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Taj Lake Palace is a marvel that is located right in the middle of Lake Pichola in Udaipur. The white marble architecture of the hotel is mesmerising to anyone who looks at it. This royal palace was built by Maharana Jagat Singh II. Guests are treated like royalty by a staff of palace butlers who ensure that every creature comfort is provided. The rooms are luxurious and offer spectacular lake views.

The Oberoi, New Delhi

The Oberoi New Delhi hotel is the symbol of the splendour of India’s capital city and its glorious history. The hotel offers a beautiful blend of tradition and contemporary sophistication. The imposing hotel is often visited by the elites who stride in the power corridors of New Delhi. Guests experience beautiful architecture and a luxurious stay and the historic landmarks of the city are situated nearby.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

Across the glittering Lake Pichola, the magnificent Oberoi Udaivilas is situated in all its majesty. This hotel is the topmost highlight of the City of Lakes. It offers you a regal stay which is fit for a king. The rooms of Oberoi Udaivilas are ultra-modern and its fine-dining restaurants provide an exceptional culinary experience. The hotel even featured in the iconic Bollywood movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Completed in 1943, this regal palace offers a grand experience to the guests. It is famous for being the world’s sixth-largest private residence which is owned by the royal family of Jodhpur. The magnificent rooms of this hotel are very luxurious and offer a highly comfortable stay.

