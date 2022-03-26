5 Indian Locations to Have the Most Beautiful Photos

Travelling isn’t only about exploring new places, but now it is also about capturing the memories of your visit. While looking at the perfect location for vacation, people often look at the magnificent view of the place. They decide on the location only if it has enough sites to get the magical Instagram-worthy photos. If you are also someone who loves clicking photos at the picturesque places, then we are here to give you suggestions on some of the most beautiful destinations in India. Not only you’ll get the captures of your life here, but the culture, food and the view will also leave you mesmerised with its beauty.

Thar Desert, Jaisalmer

You can live those traditional Rajasthani painting moments here at Thar desert. The brown land filled with sand, camels walking around you and sky merging with the golden sand, this place in Rajasthan has everything that a perfect photo location should have. You can ace a Rajasthani outfit, take a camel ride and look at the sunset sitting in the barren land.

Tea Gardens, Munnar

Munnar is said to be one of the popular tourist destinations in Kerala. Lakhs of people visit this every year. This South Indian hill station offers you with lush green tea gardens making it a perfect place to click pictures.

City Palace, Jaipur

The pink city has many architectural marvels which can leave one spellbound. One such place is the extravagant and magnificent City Palace. The royal palace is colourful, and gives an interesting fusion of Rajasthani and Mughal architecture. It has multiple courtyards to capture the social media worthy photos. One such area is Green Gate in Pitam Niwas Chowk.

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

The place offers gorgeous monuments and temples that have detailed carvings of Gods and Goddesses. Each wall depicts a story through the hand-carved figures. It is one of the favourite places for photographers and you can also have your next photoshoot here.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Looking at the Bollywood films, you might wonder where they get such scenic places full of colourful flowers to shoot their songs. Guess what? You can also live your Bollywood dream by getting snapped at the Valley of flowers. With the view of the Sun peeping from the back of the mountains, and land filled with colourful flowers, this place is not worth missing out on.

