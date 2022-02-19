5 International Locations Welcoming Indian Tourists

If your feet are longing to step out from the four walls of your home, if you are someone who has explored India to a large extent, and waiting for the international borders to open, then your wait is over. Many countries in the world are gradually opening up for tourists from various nations for the past few months. However, Indians had been waiting for the international borders to welcome them. We have now curated a list of international tourist locations, where Indian tourists can plan their next trip to.

Canada

Canada is not just a place Indians plan to travel to, but also a place where they settle for work purposes and studies. The students who wanted to travel for education were allowed earlier too. However, people who want to travel for leisure will have to be fully vaccinated. Canada is a house for various beautiful cities such as Vancouver and tourist attractions like Niagara Falls.

Egypt

The sand country is a famous tourist attraction in the African continent. The tourists can travel to the country with a negative RT-PCR report not taken before 72 hours. People who are planning to travel Egypt can visit the Pyramids of Giza, Cruise the Nile, Aswan, and so on.

Maldives

People planning to visit the Maldives need to submit a health declaration with a negative RT-PCR report. The beach country has various tourist attractions with popular cities such as Male. Cocoa Island, Vaadhoo Island and so on.

Thailand

Fully vaccinated Indian tourists can visit Thailand from October 1. Travellers need to have an RT-PCR test taken at most 72 hours ago. The popular tourist attractions are Phuket, Phi Phi Islands, Koh Samui, and so on.

France

The city of romance is all ready to welcome fully vaccinated tourists without any restrictions. Paris, Côte d’Azur, Mont Saint-Michel, Loire Valley are a few of the popular tourist locations.

