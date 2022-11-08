 5 Must-Visit Winter Destinations Inspired by Webseries

Winters have arrived! From mountains to beaches to lush green woods, our country’s different yet magnificent terrains, the cold weather could be the ideal time to explore and plan your trip. Here’s a list of Netflix titles to help you plan your journey to India’s magnificent winter locations.

Aranyak – Himachal Pradesh

Starring Raveena Tandon in the lead, Aranyak is a mystery thriller, set in the picturesque setting of a deep, dark forest in Sironha, a fictitious village located near Kasauli and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. The series showcases breath taking landscapes, villas and local setups, such as mountain taverns, cosy mountain cottages, and cafes. These picturesque valleys, and majestic mountains, as presented in series, are sure to get you moving and make you want to travel to Himachal Pradesh.

Masaba Masaba S2 – Kashmir

This biographical drama introduces its viewers to Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, as women who strive to balance their lives and careers. A portion of the show is shot in the stunning location of Kashmir, featuring various breath taking mountains, attractive valleys and stunning landscapes. Based on the series, this paradise is the idyllic location to spend a winter holiday. The series takes you through lush green valleys surrounded by snow-capped mountains and towering fir and poplar trees, which are perfect for a relaxing holiday.

Mismatched – Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s beautiful forts, rocky landscapes, vibrant marketplaces, and havelis have always attracted travellers. Mismatched is filmed in the stunning state and is guaranteed to inspire travel goals among viewers. The episodes depict Jaipur’s opulent royal architecture while the heroes deal with romantic dilemmas. The series is filmed majorly in Jodhpur and Jaipur featuring Gopal Bari and the royal school of Jodhpur with its stunning architecture, Vijayrun Palace and Alsisar Haveli in Jaipur.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Leh and Ladak

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein combines dark humour and intriguing aspects. Shot in different parts of India, a portion of the show is shot in Ladakh, among stunning valleys and mountains that are a visual delight for the eyes. The vibrancy and charm of this region are perpetuated by its jagged valleys and mountains, winding roads, and vibrant cultural life. Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh, the show encapsulates the beauty of Ladakh perfectly and it will inspire you to visit this place in winters.

Little Things – Kerala

Featuring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, the show explores the subculture of live-in couples in semi-modern India. The final season of the series is shot in Kerala giving a glimpse of Mattupetty Dam, the tea-draped gardens and church in Munnar. The episodes also feature the breath taking waterfalls, beaches, museums, temples, churches, and synagogues, along with the stunning backwaters of Alappuzha.

