5 National Parks That You Can Visit During Monsoon

Monsoon is a season in which nature’s beauty can be seen at its peak. It’s frustrating not to be able to visit national parks during this season, especially if you enjoy looking at animals and visiting them in their natural habitat. It may be tough to find a national park that is open during the monsoons because many become inaccessible at this time. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of parks that you can visit this monsoon:

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

Rajiv Gandhi National Park in Karnataka was the earlier name for Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. It is the country’s third-largest national park, with 125 tigers. It features two incredibly unique species, Hadlus and Seethava, so if you enjoy unique creatures, this is the place for you.

Bandipur

Established in 1941, Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve was formed by including most of the forest areas of the then Venugopala Wildlife Park. It is situated about 230 km from Bengaluru.. The reserve was bought under Project Tiger in 1973 with some adjacent reserve forest areas being added to the reserve.

BR Hills Tiger Reserve

BR Hills Tiger Reserve is based in Karnataka, about 180 km from Bengaluru. The old Ranganatha Swamy Temple, which perched on the edge of a cliff, inspired the name of the Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) Wildlife Sanctuary. It is home to many different types of animals, including mammals, reptiles, and butterflies. The woodlands are also home to approximately 250 different bird species.

Bhadra Tiger Reserve

About 275 km from Bengaluru, the sanctuary gets its name from the Bhadra River, which runs through it. Apart from the tiger, it is an excellent area to see and watch various animals, reptiles, and over 250 bird species, many of which are native to the Western Ghats.

Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary

Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary is India’s and Asia’s first Sloth Bear Sanctuary dedicated only to the preservation and conservation of the Sloth Bear. Daroji Bear Sanctuary covers an area of 82.7 square kilometres. Machan sightings are usually planned at night because these bears are generally nocturnal. The sanctuary is home to a significant number of free-roaming bears, as well as hyenas, wild boars, pangolins, porcupines, jackals, and leopards.

