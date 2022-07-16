CHANGE LANGUAGE
5 Places in the World to Have an Unforgettable Monsoon Experience
1-MIN READ

5 Places in the World to Have an Unforgettable Monsoon Experience

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 16, 2022, 19:07 IST

New Delhi, India

After a scorching summer season that kicked the mercury to record highs, the monsoon came as a much-needed respite. Now that the temperatures are soothing, the situation calls for a nice tour with friends and family.

Be it within the national borders or international trips, there are abundance of places that one can choose to visit to have the best experience during the rainy seasons. Although a good session of rain makes every place aesthetically pleasing, these places listed in the article become a notch above breath-taking in the rain. So, pick your favourite, pack your bags, and set out on the journey.

Bali, Indonesia

A destination that enjoys the top shelf position when it comes to places people want to visit, Bali is packed with views that can make your jaw drop. Add rain to the equation, and what you get is an unforgettable experience.

Mawsynram, India

You want to witness the epitome of monsoon then Mawsynram is the place to go. Located in Meghalaya, Mawsynram enjoys the title of the wettest place on Earth. On an average, the place receives an annual rainfall of 11,871 mm.

Tutendo, South America

A perfect place to get the best views and the most soothing rain showers, Tutendo is a must consider. The place remains under the dark rainy clouds almost all year long. The place is famous for having two monsoon seasons.

Pattaya, Thailand

Monsoon here is considered an off season and thus, this scenic place in Thailand becomes efficient as well as beaches are less crowded and the hotels get cheaper. Don’t forget to pack a raincoat since the rains can be overwhelming sometimes.

Kodaikanal, India

Kodaikanal is a treasure trove of flora and fauna and is known as “Princess of Hill Station.” The place looks exquisite during the rainy season. The monsoon brings out the best of this place.

first published:July 16, 2022, 19:07 IST
