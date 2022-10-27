 5 Places To Visit When In Abu Dhabi

Located just a short flight from India, Abu Dhabi is a collage of magnificent architecture, stunning beaches, traditional and cultural monuments, adventure-filled action, and high-end shopping malls. Offering the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary cultures, the Emirate continues to be a holidaymaker’s paradise, promising families a world beyond their imagination this summer.

As one of the most family‑friendly destinations in the world, Abu Dhabi truly offers something for everyone. Below is a roundup of the top things to do and see for travelers seeking their next family adventure in the bustling capital of the UAE.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

World’s biggest indoor theme park, Warner Bros is situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi bringing some of the best experiences for the visitors. The theme park brings all the legendary cartoon characters to life. Meet Batman or catch up with Superman or just wander around with Wonder Woman at this place. A 1.65-million-square-foot theme park, it boasts of 29 state-of-the-art rides, interactive family-friendly attractions, upbeat live entertainment, a range of dining options to suit all tastes, and exclusive shopping outlets.

Emirates Park Zoo

One of the most exciting places in the UAE, it is home to various animal species and includes fun activities such as animal feeding, animal shows, zip lining, climb and car adventures. The zoo was built on the premise that every guest will be able to appreciate nature all over again, after encountering new things, unique experiences, and forge unforgettable memories, including interacting with its many farm and wild animals. Guests can also enjoy VIP experiences like breakfast with birds, breakfast with giraffes, lunch with a leopard, a crocodile experience and dinner with elephants.

Qasr Al Watan

Qasr Al Watan is a working Presidential palace and a majestic cultural landmark that invites the world to discover the rich legacy that has shaped the UAE’s journey. The palace is an exquisitely crafted tribute to Arabian heritage and artistry, with its architecture and design echoing the significance and function of the impressive exhibits and iconic rooms housed within its halls. One of the palace’s most impressive and unmissable attractions is the family-friendly palace in motion event – a spectacular light and sound show that celebrates the Emirate’s journey in three breathtaking acts that unfold in front of the main palace every 30 minutes after sundown.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world’s largest mosques and an architectural masterpiece that beautifully combines Islamic architecture and design. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding founder of the UAE, had the mosque built in the capital city to create a cultural haven that welcomes and inspires people from all backgrounds. The mosque holds up to capacity for an astonishing 40,000 worshippers. The incredible features of the mosque include the 1,096 amethysts‑and‑jasper‑embedded columns, 82 white marble domes, reflective pools, gold‑plated Swarovski chandeliers and a courtyard featuring one of the largest marble mosaic artworks in the world.

Azura Panoramic Lounge

A visit to Azura Panoramic Lounge guarantees that guests will have an unparalleled dining experience. Set in a unique three‑level al‑fresco space spanning 1,600 square metres, the lounge presents captivating views of the Abu Dhabi Corniche and the Arabian Gulf. The glittering lights and warm sea breeze provide the perfect ambiance for a memorable meal with friends or family. Guests can indulge in Azura’s gourmet menu of classic Arabic cuisine and sumptuous grilled fares. In the evenings, the elevated terrace lounge plays nu and acid jazz, providing a gentle soundtrack to a magical night out.

