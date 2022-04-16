5 Places You Shouldn’t Miss When You are in Chennai

Chennai is a go-to tourist destination these days. The city is home to various breathtaking locations. From beaches to museums, from art galleries to temples, you name it and Chennai has it all. The beautiful city is a great place to explore and experience art, culture and architecture.

Let’s take a look at some of the amazing places you can visit when you are in Chennai.

Ashtalakshmi Temple

Ashtalakshmi temple is an amazing example of marvellous architecture. Built with intricate details, the temple is said to be the abode of Goddess Laxmi. The temple is situated near Besant Beach and echoes the sound of sea waves and gives you a relaxing experience.

Thousand Lights Mosque

The medieval architecture marvel is known to light up the whole area around it. In ancient times, around 1,000 lights were used to brighten the hallway of the mosque which is known as the Thousand Lights Mosque. The place sparkles at night which makes it one of the popular places in Chennai.

Guindy National Park

If you are fond of flora and fauna, then you must visit Guindy National Park. The national park is home to more than 100 birds and animals with over 300 species of trees and plants present. The national park is situated on the grounds of Raj Bhawan and IIT-Madras.

Semmozhi Poonga

This botanical garden is the best place for all nature enthusiasts. The lush green garden is perfect for a day’s stroll. It will take you away from the hustle and bustle of the city and connect you with the environment.

Marina Beach

Marina Beach is one of the most loved tourist places in Chennai. Situated along the Bay of Bengal, it is said to be the longest beach in India. From the endless sea view to the street market, you’ll find everything here.

Fort St. George

The 17th-century fort speaks volumes of the British era. It served as the centre of power for Britishers for over three centuries. The place has witnessed numerous battles and historical events. If you are someone who enjoys revisiting the past, then you must visit St. George fort. Through the Fort Museum, you can reminisce the historic moments.

