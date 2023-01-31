Celebrate the season of love with a trip to a romantic destination this Valentine’s Day. From Rose Day to the big day on February 14th, make the most of this festive week by planning a cozy date, a romantic getaway, or a special surprise for your loved one. Get ready to plan the perfect celebration for your partner with these top picks for romantic destinations in North India by Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels.

Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

The state of Uttarakhand is considered an appropriate place for adventure lovers because it has some enchanting treks which will amaze you. In addition to trekking, Uttarakhand tourism also includes river rafting, national park visits, and many more fun activities that will make it memorable for the both of you. Best place to stay in Jim Corbett is Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jim Corbett with prices starting at around INR 12,000 plus taxes.

Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir

Crystal clear lakes, mountains, delicious food and your BAE! Soak in the picturesque views that Kashmir has to offer. This is one of the great places to visit on Valentine’s Day.

Chail, Himachal Pradesh

The serene hill town of Chail offers stunning vistas and the perfect amount of privacy for a romantic getaway. It’s one of the most peaceful destinations in Himachal Pradesh and we are sure it will enable unforgettable memories. Ideal for Valentine’s Day celebrations, Chail is a top choice for couples looking to start their new life together. Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Chail is a good option to stay. Prices start at INR 15,000 plus taxes

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

If you want to enjoy a relaxing, romantic weekend, Mussoorie is a great place to visit for Valentine’s Day. This is a great destination for all nature lovers throughout the year.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Take your beloved to Shimla, a picturesque hill station in Himachal Pradesh in the foothills of the great Himalayas. Shimla offers a perfect package for a romantic holiday. It is among the most romantic places to visit in India in North India on Valentine’s Day. It will give you some pleasant and memorable moments with your beloved. Stay at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Shimla for a pleasant experience. Prices start from INR 13,000 plus taxes

