5 Sightseeing Options in Commonwealth Games 2026 Host Victoria

Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held in the Australian state of Victoria. The state will break the single-city model and will organise the events in various regional cities. Four regional hubs, Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland, will host the sporting events in their own athlete villages. The opening ceremony will take place in the capital city of Victoria, Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Players from around the world will take part in one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The location for the 2026 edition of the games is a hub of various beautiful touristy places and adventures. If you are in Victoria and want to make the best of your time there, then you should definitely visit these places.

Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne

If you love nature, then you must visit the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. The place offers a serene view of greenery all over with more than 10,000 plant species laid in the garden. Not just this, the majestic place is home to various wildlife including birds and animals.

Mornington Peninsula National Park, Cape Schanck

Located outside Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula National Park is the best place to escape the city rush. Mornington is perfect for couples and for family outings. One can witness surfers flock to Gunnamatta Beach. You can also take an evening walk enjoying the coastal view.

Sovereign Hill, Ballarat

Sovereign Hill is a witness to the timeless history and culture of Australia. The place offers a glimpse of Australia’s 1850s goldfields, a city ride in a horse-drawn coach and many other delights that will leave you spellbound with its authenticity.

Lake Daylesford, Daylesford

Relaxing at the side of Lake Daylesford is an experience of a lifetime. If you want to spend some peaceful time looking at the picturesque view, you can come here. Enjoy Australian cuisine at the famous boathouse restaurant situated near the lake.

National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne

The National Gallery of Victoria is the oldest and the most visited tourist place in Australia. The gallery offers a range of exhibitions and events every day. The place is popular for major historical exhibitions that are internationally exclusive to Melbourne. You can enjoy art and life at the National Gallery which is situated over two magnificent buildings in Australia.

