5 Trekking Destinations In India You Must Visit Once In Lifetime

As winter is here, it is the perfect time for travellers to explore the eternal beauty of nature. And what better way than going on a trek? It would not be wrong to say that trekking is among one of the best adventurous experiences that offer you several exciting and challenging opportunities. The beautiful landscapes, scenic mountain views and rough trekking trails make the experience more thrilling and enlightening. If you are someone who loves mountains and wants to come close to the wonders of nature, then trekking is your go-to thing. Here are some of the places that every trek lover should definitely visit once in their lifetime.

1. Kedarnath Trek, Uttarakhand

Kedarnath trek is one of the most popular treks in India. Thousands of pilgrims choose to take this difficult trek for their spiritual enlightenment. Located at a height of 3,810 meters, this trekking is almost 20 kilometre-long. If you have a brave heart and want to experience breathtaking scenes, then this trek should be on your travelling bucket list. What makes the trek more adventurous is that it has one of the most sacred pilgrimages of Lord Shiva, the Kedarnath Temple.

2. Chadar Trek, Ladakh

Chadar trek is a one-of-a-kind trekking spot that every traveller should visit in their life. Located at a height of only 11,150 feet above sea level, the Chadar trek is like no other trek in the Himalayas. One of the most stunning and exhilarating winter treks, the Chadar trek is located in the Indian Union Territory of Ladakh. What attracts tourists from all across the globe is its thrilling winter trail over the frozen Zanskar River.

Also Read: Evening Snacking Ideas for Samosa Lovers

3. Har ki Dun Trek, Uttarakhand

Located at a height of 3,566 meters in the heart of Govind Ballabh Pant National Park in Uttarakhand, Har Ki Dun is popular among tourists. Every year, people from different parts of the world visit this place to get a sight of terrific ancient culture, mountain views, grasslands, forests, rivers, meadows, streams and an alpine lake.

4. Kuari Pass Trek, Uttarakhand

If you are a beginner, then the Kuari Pass trek is the most suitable option for you. The trek starts from Pipalkoti, which is situated in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. This trek provides you with the best opportunity to get a glance at Mt Nanda Devi, the highest mountain within India’s borders. The lush green meadows and the vast green pastures make the trek even more enthralling.

5. Chopta Chandrashila Trek, Uttarakhand

If you have an adventurous spirit and live for adrenaline rushes, then the Chopta Chandrashila trek is perfect for you. This trek offers bewitching views of snow-filled highlands and the beautiful look of the giant Himalayas. Chopta Chandrashila trek is located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand and is located over 400 kilometres from Delhi.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here