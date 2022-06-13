5 Unusual Temples You Must Visit in India

India is known to be a land of temples and traditions. Temples also give us an insight into our rich culture. What we don’t know is that the religious beliefs of Indians go beyond worshipping deities. In the country, there are some temples that are known for unusual beliefs. Here is a list of temples that you must visit to know more about their unfamiliar beliefs.

Karni Mata Temple

Situated in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, this place of worship is known as the temple of rats. Devotees protect rats and offer food to them. The temple houses more than 20,000 rats and many devotees visit here to seek blessings from them.

Bullet Baba Temple

Bullet Baba Temple, situated in Bandayi village, around 40 km from Jodhpur, has a history. Instead of a deity, people worship Royal Enfield Bullet here. According to locals, a man was driving on a bullet when he met with an accident. The police reportedly took the bike into their custody but the very next day, it disappeared from the police station and was later found at the accident site. This made villagers believe that his spirit was still present in the vehicle, hence, they constructed a temple there.

Kal Bhairav Temple

Apart from flowers and sweets, devotees offer alcohol to Lord Shiva at Kal Bhairav Temple in Ujjain. There are shops situated outside the temple that sell liquor to devotees.

Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurudwara

This is an interesting addition to the list. The devotees offer toy planes to this gurudwara in Jalandhar in the hope to make a trip abroad.

