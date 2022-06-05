5 Well-known Memorial Sites From Around The World

Several wars have been fought in our past for independence, peace, or political issues and those are also written in gold words on the pages of history. People all over the world have built war memorials to honour these wars and the sacrifices made during the battles.

Today, we bring you a list of five well-known war memorials that you should see at least once in your life.

9/11 Memorial, New York

On September 11, 2011, this memorial site was dedicated to numerous innocent people killed in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks that happened on the same day in 2001. It is housed in the former World Trade Center site in New York. Two reflecting pools are located on the site where the Twin Towers once stood. These pools are surrounded by bronze panels inscribed with the names of those killed in both the 2001 attacks and the 1993 bombing. India Gate in New Delhi, India

The India Gate is one of the most well-known monuments in India. India Gate is one of the most visited attractions in New Delhi, India’s capital city. It commemorates the 70,000 Indian soldiers who were martyred fighting for the British Army during World War I. The Amar Jawan Jyoti is also housed at the memorial. Marine Corps War Memorial, Virginia, US

The Marine Corps War Memorial is situated in Virginia. This memorial was built to commemorate American marine corps members who died in the 1775 battle. The Memorial’s centrepiece is a sculpture depicting the six marines who raised the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi in 1945. Similar monuments can also be found at Marine Corps bases in Virginia and South Carolina. Korean War Memorial, Washington

The Korean War Memorial, also known as the Korean War Veterans Memorial, was dedicated on July 27, 1995, to honour over 6 million American soldiers who died during the Korean War. It is made up of a wall shaped like a triangle intersecting a circle. The wall is surrounded by 19 statues of American soldiers. Bunker Hill Memorial, Boston

The Bunker Hill Memorial, which is part of Boston’s Freedom Trail, commemorates the first major battle of the Revolutionary War. The 221-foot-tall granite obelisk, dedicated in 1843, stands on Breed’s Hill, the site of the majority of the fighting.

