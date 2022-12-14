6 Best Places To Celebrate Christmas And New Year's Eve In India

December has already commenced bringing in joy, happiness and fun for all of us. Don’t we just love to soak up the Christmas spirit, counting down to new beginnings and the new year. Yes, it is officially that time of the year that calls for merrymaking that go beyond regular celebrations. And, if are planning to travel and wish to add in a dash of luxe aesthetic to your parties on the ‘gram feed, here are six hotels and resorts that will just do the trick:

The Deltin Hotel, Daman

If you are planning a perfect getaway for partying your heart out before the end of this rollercoaster year, then Deltin should cross your mind. Catch Benny Dayal live at Deltin and a typical clubbing night with beats thumbing all night of fun and revelry with your gang. Flocked by all party goers, the resort has amazing food, great music and a delightful concoction of spirits.

Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Karjat

Everything about Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Karjat screams of luxury and a de – stressing experience. Drive down for a holistic experience to unwind in an elegant hotel room or suite with scenic views of the countryside. With a view of the stunning Sahyadri Mountains and the Ulhas river from almost each of the 102 rooms, the hotel promises you a breath taking view and a great experience.

Club Mahindra Madikeri, Coorg

Surrounded by fragrant coffee plantation and with its impeccable hospitality, extravagant cuisine and larger-than-life luxuries - you are bound to feel at home. Club Mahindra Madikeri, Coorg is the ideal destination for you if you are planning to spend time with your closed ones before the end of this overwhelming year. The resort affirms that happiness is the way of life. They strive to make every moment happy for their members. Beginning with Happy Hub – the abode of fun, freedom, fantasy, fascination and feelings. So, join them on this adventure.

The Tamara Kodai in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Located in the highlands of Kodaikanal, the Tamara Kodai offers a luxurious, heritage experience unlike any other. The breath taking valleys of Kodaikanal is just the place you to unwind and rejuvenate to welcome the new year. Famed for its spectacular beauty, the resort is surrounded by beautiful Kodai hills that denote peace and tranquillity, just the perfect way to step into 2023.

Hilton, Goa

Overlooking the Nerul River, Hilton Goa Resort is a luxurious property featuring exceptional facilities, perfect for the ultimate New Year’s Eve. Hilton has some exquisite cuisine and umpteen food to enjoy and dive into before this year comes to an end.

SaffronStays Monarch Manor, Manali

A restored architectural masterpiece that is nestled amidst one of Manali’s quietest locales, the villa is located on old Manali Road, 20 minutes (6 km) from Manali Mall Road, 12 mins (5 km) from Sajla Waterfall, and 60 minutes (47 km) from Kullu’s Bhuntar Airport. The homestay has been painstakingly restored by a family of Ayurvedic doctors and healers who have infused the entire stay experience with measures that promote holistic well-being. The home-chefs will also offer you authentic, pahadi meals that you will not find anywhere in Himachal Pradesh for Christmas and New Year.

