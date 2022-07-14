7 Destinations To Experience the Magic of Monsoons in India

Monsoons have finally made a touchdown in India and we can’t be happier. Rains make us happy and are a big relief from the sweltering heat. The country becomes alive in the monsoon and what better time to explore the length and breadth of the country. Time to watch the rivers and lakes swell and flow, lush green foliage and beautiful beaches.

We bring you a list of seven destinations to visit this monsoon season for a relaxing vacation in India

Meghalaya

Known as the ‘Scotland of the East, Shillong receives heaviest rainfall in the monsoons. Surrounded by lush green Khasi and Jayanti hills, the state is dotted with numerous waterfalls and spectacular panoramic views of the valley.

Things to do:

• Visit the Elephant Falls and the Spread Eagle Falls

• Go for a trek on the David Scott Trail

• Binge on the local delicacies or shop for hand-made shawls and stoles

Maharashtra

Serene and tranquil, Lonavala is a popular hill station and attracts travellers from all over the country. Located at a distance of 64km from Pune and 96km from Mumbai, it is known for its beautiful lakes, lush greenery.

Things to do:

• Indulge in fun activities, including rappelling and camping at Pawna Lake, hiking to the Tikona Fort, trekking to the Rajmachi fort, etc.

• Visit Tiger’s Leap, a cliff top that offers a magnificent view of the western ghats

• Explore history at the Karla and Bhaja caves- ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves from the 2nd century.

Karnataka

Lakes, waterfalls, dense forests and coffee plantations make Coorg a romantic destination in the monsoons. Located 260km from Bangalore, this road trip will be a memorable one. Soak in the beauty of this picturesque town in the monsoons.

Things to do:

• Trek to the highest peak of Tadiandamol or to the Madikeri Fort and Raja’s Seat for a beautiful view of the surroundings.

Visit the majestic Jog Falls, the second-highest waterfall in India, and the Abbey Falls

Explore the wildlife at the Nagarhole National Park and the Pushpagiri wildlife sanctuary.

Shop for coffee and Coorg wine

Goa

A popular tourist destination throughout the year, Goa is a must-visit during monsoons. Enjoy the overcast skies against the backdrop of pristine beaches.

Things to do:

• Indulge in local Goan dishes like xacuti or binge on the famous Goan desserts like Bebinca and Cocada. Try the famous Goan port wine or the local Feni, made from cashews.

• Go on nature trails and opt for heritage tours of the city to visit famous tourist spots like Bom Jesus, Vasco church

• Catch the sunset on an evening boat cruise on the Mandovi river

Rajasthan

Vvisit Mihirgarh and Rohetgarh in Pali during the monsoon and see the desert transform in to a beautiful and mesmerizing place.

Things to do

Easy sighting of the Black bucks as agriculture fields are fenced

Go on a city walk early morning to enjoy monsoon delicacies like Mirchi Wada, pyaar kachoris

The famous Malai Ghewar is a treat not to miss

Uttarakhand

A UNESCO world heritage site, Valley of Flowers in Uttrakhand is heaven on earth. Enjoy the beauty of more than 400 varieties of flowers in different shades bloom at this time. The Valley is the the perfect place to unwind. The monsoon season may not seem like the ideal time to head away on a wellness break, but infact, this is the best time to do an Ayurvedic retreat. The benefits of this ancient healing science is proven over thousands of years, and it is said during the monsoon season that these benefits are greater than ever. Indulge in detoxing and rejuvenating the body and mind and healing from within. Overlooking the holy Ganges river in the Himalayan foothills, Ananda creates an idyllic setting for a holistic cleanse.

Things to do:

• Trek to the Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara nearby (5km)

Kerala

Munnar in Kerala is all about misty green mountains of the western ghats and the verdant tea gardens, thus making it one of the favourite tourist destinations to visit during monsoons.

Things to do:

Stay in a tree house amidst the tea and spice plantations in Munnar.

• Take a guided tour of one of the many tea estates here and understand the traditional tea production methods.

• Enjoy an elephant safari at Carmelagiri Elephant Park – one of the most fascinating attractions in Munnar!

Watch an awe-inspiring Kathakali or Kalaripayattu performance.

Shop for tea, coffee, spices, homemade chocolates and natural oils.

