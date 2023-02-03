Situated along the west coast of India, Daman is one of the tourist-busy Union Territories in the country. And the destination, famous for its forts and beaches, is a perfect place to visit throughout all seasons. Daman boasts of a rich and multi - faced cultural heritage. Dance and music are very much part of the daily life of Damanite. Daman is a true fusion of cultures - tribal, urban, European and Indian. And to add to its extravaganza and glamour, The Deltin Daman, the only 5-star Hotel in the area is a crowd-puller!

The Detlin Daman, which boasts of 176 rooms and Suite hotel makes for a perfect stay for family and corporates alike. The hotel has state of the art banquets, conference rooms, restaurants, bars and spa. Vegas, Emperor, Whiskys and Skyhigh are the highlight restaurants and bars that the hotel comprises. Speaking about the property, Akarsh Mathur, General Manager, The Deltin, Daman, says, “Since The Deltin Daman is the only five-star hotel in Daman with official certification, the high calibre of service is unrivalled by any other hotels around. Whether it’s for a weekend getaway or your ideal wedding, the services are extremely individualised. The 400 sq.ft rooms, the sizable indoor and outdoor event spaces, and the enormous swimming pool shaped like a river are the other important aspects that contribute to The Deltin Daman’s superiority.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Deltin, Daman (@thedeltindaman)

When asked about post pandemic travel trends, Mathur, says, “Post pandemic, it’s a whole new world for hotels. I wouldn’t call it revenge travel, for hospitality it’s a negative word, post pandemic the travel is more liberating and rejuvenating, people value being able to enjoy quality time with family Although increasing room occupancy and higher rates have made post-pandemic hotels more profitable, I wouldn’t claim that the losses have been recovered because rooms are a perishable commodity for any hotel. The rooms that we couldn’t sell during the pandemic for many months now can’t be sold.”

The hotel also makes sure that it is practice sustainability within its premises. Highlighting some of those, Mathur says, “As a hotel, we are acutely aware of our duty to protect the environment. Water is the most significant and frequently used natural resource in a hotel. We follow strict procedures to prevent water waste in the kitchens, guest rooms, and laundry. We also ensure stringent practices to recycle water when it can be done so that it can be used in our expansive gardens.”

Mathur believes that the guests these days prefer various new offerings at the property. Ask hhim how has the preferences changed over the years, and he says, “There is no doubt that people are now travelling more frequently, and quick, unexpected vacations are becoming increasingly prevalent. The hotels that are located a long drive from major cities are the biggest winners from this trend. Another positive development is that modern travellers are extremely quality- and hygiene-conscious, and they are prepared to pay competitive rates for superior services. The demand for upscale local tourism destinations has multiplied, and hotels no longer have to rely on tourists from foreign countries.”

Lastly, Mathur points out the key future plans for The Deltin Daman. “To continually provide our guests with unique experiences and long-lasting memories, we constantly improve our services and hotels. After the pandemic, we opened the poolside Mediterranean-inspired BBQ & grill restaurant SKY HIGH, to rave acclaim. The next step is to introduce a new cuisine at our Pan Asian restaurant, Emperor. Along with our well-known Indo-Chinese specialties, the menu will take you on a gourmet tour featuring delightful delicacies from Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam,” he signs off.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here