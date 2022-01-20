Add These Stargazing Sites to Your Travel Itinerary to Enjoy Night Skies

When we get tired of the daily monotonous life, we just feel like packing our bags and travelling. Travelling has a different purpose for different people. Some like to explore new exotic destinations, others travel to have cuisines from different cities while some just want to relax and spend some peaceful days away from the city chaos.

If you too are making plans for your next tour, then you should opt for an altogether different experience of stargazing. With the increasing pollution, we can’t look at a sky full of stars in many metropolitan cities. We can hardly see a few stars peeping behind the night fog. That’s why we should step out of our homes and spend some time under the open sky to find ourselves again.

People who love sitting under the open sky looking at the stars and just lost in their thoughts must visit these places:

Neil Island, Andaman and Nicobar

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are famous for their exotic beaches and underwater sports. Neil Island, which is located 40 km away from Port Blair, is a perfect site to witness the night sky. At night, the sky turns all blue instead of black. The unending sea below and the majestic blue sky with stars looks nothing less than a scene from a fiction film.

Coorg, Karnataka

Just imagine you close your eyes for a minute, and the second you open them, you are standing in front of mountains and stars peeking from behind. Isn’t the imagination made you feel like heaven? You can experience the same in Coorg. Put a camp in the woods and relax gazing at the stars. Trust us, you won’t want to come back.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

The white dessert is already making our hearts melt with the white sand spreading across miles. The breath-taking beauty of the night can make our jaw-drop too. It is nothing less than an adventure spending your night at the huge dessert but you can have a blanket of stars over you while you lay your back on the white sand. The stars make the sand shine like silver.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

Northeast India has various hidden gems in it. One of such sites lies between the border of Nagaland and Manipur. Dzukou Valley is a trekking site that leads you to the amazing green hills which are perfect to look at the starry sky.

Bir, Himachal Pradesh

The highest paragliding site of India, Biris a famous site for camping site too. People spend nights in the open putting up their tents and spend the chilly nights in front of a bonfire gazing at the sky full of stars. It is nothing less than an experience of a lifetime.

So, as COVID-19 cases drop down and things come back to normal, pack your bags and travel to these exquisite locations.

