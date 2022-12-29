Airbnb Data Shows Tourism Sector Recovers as Indians Choose Foreign Destinations

After nearly three years of living with COVID-19, demand for international destinations in India is recovering. According to new data from Airbnb, the global online homestay giant, demand for overseas travel has increased over the past year as more and more Indians are planning to visit international destinations. At the same time, demand for local destinations has also jumped, showing a healthy recovery in the travel demand in the country.

Foreign destinations like the United Kingdom, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and France remained as popular as ever even as travellers showed an increased interest in emerging destinations for Indian tourists.

From the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, the company observed a startling increase of more than 1,250 percent in searches for stays in Turkey, a 750 percent increase in searches for stays in Norway and 625 percent for Portugal. Other popular international travel destinations for Indian travellers include South Africa, Poland, Finland, Greece and South Korea.

London, Dubai, Paris, Toronto, and New York topped the searches made by Indians for foreign destinations in the third quarter of 2022, data from Airbnb showed.

Within India itself, tourist hotspots still remained popular as ever. Within their own country, Indians are travelling to well-known beaches, the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the North-Eastern region.

“As travel resumes across the globe, Airbnb is seeing a surge in interest among Indian travellers to venture overseas as well as explore destinations locally. This growing appetite for travel is a positive sign as tourism recovery gathers pace,” explained Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, to Business Standard.

Data from the company revealed that travellers are also becoming more particular for the facilities that they’re looking for. Swimming pools, WiFi, kitchens, air conditioning and washers are some of the amenities that Indian tourists are looking for. These amenities support flexible and modern methods of living and travelling.

