Alia Bhatt is Setting Major Travel Goals with Her BFFs in Bulgaria; See Pics

When was the last time you embarked on a trip with friends? If you haven't in a long time then a peek into Alia Bhatt's Bulgaria Dairies is enough to make you plan a vacation with your BFFs.The actress who is in Bulgaria for the shooting of her supernatural thriller, Brahmastra, is accompanied by her best friends, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.Alia took to instagram to share her moments with her friends as she enjoys spends great time in the beautiful country.She recently posted picture with her girl gang, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Tanya Saha Gupta, with the caption,"A little lurk, a little smirk."Alia looked gorgeous with her hair tied up and wearing white shirt paired with a skirt and white sneakers.The girls seem to have a lot of fun as they look picture perfect in their colour coordinated attires.Alia has also posted several pictures of the film crew during the shooting of Brahmastra which also features, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. The first part of the trilogy hit screens in 2019.