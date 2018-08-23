English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport Faces September Strike
The union announcement follows nearly two months of action by security staff in various parts of to country to push for better working conditions.
Security staff at Schiphol are seeking a three percent salary hike, more flexible working hours and increased security. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ VLIET/ Istock.com)
Dutch unions said Wednesday they have called for a strike by security staff next month at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of the world's busiest.
More than 200,000 passengers could be affected by the September 4 strike, according to Dutch press agency ANP.
"Employers have so far refused to meet these demands," unions said in a statement.
Schiphol airport said it would appeal to security companies and trade unions to try to reach an agreement before September 4.
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
