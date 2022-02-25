At This Special Tea Garden In Assam, Elephants Roam In Peace, Watch Them On HistoryTV18

With the dramatic change in forest cover and landscape not only has there been a decline in elephant population but also a rise in conflict with the pachyderms. Meet tea farmer Tenzing Bodosa who is making a difference with the world’s first elephant-friendly tea garden in Assam on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 28th of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Concerned about the rise in human-elephant conflict, Bodosa has tried to encourage a more symbiotic human-elephant relationship at his three-hectare tea garden in Udalguri, Assam. Not only did he shun dangerous practices like electric fences and drainage ditches used by others to discourage the movement of elephants through tea gardens, but he has also created a buffer zone filled with plants and trees that provide elephants with ample food. It is no surprise that today elephants move through his tea garden without causing any damage or conflict. Meet the wonderful farmer and learn about his tea garden this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch Tenzing Bodosa and his elephant-friendly tea garden in Udalguri Arram along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including a special artist from Maharashtra who carves art out of feathers.

