BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir: What Makes it So Special? Sadhu Tirthaswarupdas Explains

In what can be called another one of Nashik’s crowning glory, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir’s praasaad pravesh signaled a new wave of joy for its numerous devotees. With murti pranpratishtha set to be done on Friday, this week is of immense significance to the swamis and devotees alike. On Tuesday, 27th September, a grand procession will be held followed by the installation of the Vedokta idol on Wednesday.

The Vishwashanti Maha Yadnya that was conducted today saw numerous devotees join in. Sadhu Tirthaswarupdas who took part in the temple processions says this is an important week for the ancient holy city of Nashik. “The yagya was performed by Mahan Swami Maharaj, the Akshardham Temple pramukh. Today was a glorious day. All of us are eagerly waiting for this week’s proceedings. Tomorrow will be the bhavya nagar yatra of the murtis. The procession will be 3 kilometers long. We have participants from various groups who will enrich this procession,” he explains.

The meticulous carvings on the temple pillars.The temple is situated at the banks of the river Godavari. The river is second to none in its significance to Hindus. “Godavari river is as important to Hindus as the river Ganga. Nashik becomes more important for it dates back to the era of the Vedas. Lord Rama himself his made way to Panchavati. He took a dip in Ram Kund. and This is another reason why the temple’s establishment becomes momentous. To have a place for devotees at such a sacred location is certainly a blessing for us,” he adds.

The temple’s structure is carved out of stone and has walkways around the central shrine to allow worshipers to circumambulate the shrine. Moreover, the decorative designs using marble makes walking through the corridors of the temple incredibly enriching. “The stones used to carve the temple have the power to withstand the passage of hundreds of years. That has been the case with ancient temples across the country.”

What adds to the charm of the temple is the immaculate Ramayana and Mahabharata carvings. This form of narrative technique has been at the forefront of the country’s civilizational history and can be seen from Angkor Wat to the caves of Ajanta and Ellora. “The Ramayana carvings on the temple wall make for a glorious viewing. It has been crafted by the best sculptors in the country. We have seen such works in numerous temples and here, too, you can become witness to the recital of the epic.”

