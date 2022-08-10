Best Long Weekend Getaways To Explore this Year

Long weekends call for mini vacations, don’t they? Exploring new places with your loved ones while spending quality time is an ideal way to create memories and forge long lasting relationships. After two years in a cocoon, 2022 brings with it a spate of holidays falling just days apart from each other, thus presenting the perfect opportunity for us to pay heed to the traveller inside us.

Starting from Muharram to Rakshabandhan to Independence Day and culminating in Janmashtami, this year has rather been too good to us. Touche!

Every weekend deserves a vacay but a long one demands a beautiful escape. And we have compiled a list for you.

“Ahead of the holidays preceding festive season and long weekend such as Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, most of the travellers have already planned their holidays. In line with that, we have witnessed a surge of almost 100% bookings in locations like Goa, Udaipur, Munnar and Coorg,” says Pallavi Agarwal, Founder & CEO, goSTOPS.

These mini vacation ideas around the country work even if there is paucity of time and resources. These mini-breaks pack lots of vacation vibes into just a

few days and will leave you rejuvenated. There has been a consistent week-on-week increase in bookings across hotels and alternate accommodation properties in some of the preferred leisure hotspots.

“Currently, across both the segments, we are recording a week-on-week growth in higher single-digit, and we are expecting this momentum to continue over the comings days. Our unique Daily Steal Deals offering is one of the many ways people can make travelling during this long-weekend more rewarding. With more than 2000 steal worthy deals that are refreshed every day, travellers can avail benefits of up to 50% on hotels and flights,” feels Vipul Prakash, COO, Goibibo.

Rishikesh

Looking for a tranquil, blissful weekend without venturing too far from the capital, Rishikesh is an ideal option. “We have a special drivecation package which includes pick up & drop, all meals and spa which is seeing a lot of demand.

During long weekend we also have queries and bookings for staycation at our Delhi hotels. After being locked up in homes for two years, people now want to check into a hotel in their city over long weekend when they can’t take flights or road trips,” says Kush Kapoor , CEO Roseate Hotels and Resorts.

Agra

With a flawless connectivity to the capital , Agra is an ideal destination for those

wanting to bask in luxury in the city of love . “Our eclectic meal pairings at Dawat e Nawab never fail to delight our guests. From the sapphire waters of Infini pool, guests can gaze upon one of the seven wonders of the world,

the Taj Mahal and enjoy global cuisine with world-class cocktails,” says Rahul Joshi, General Manager Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra.

Malshej Ghats in Maharashtra

With the long week-end coming up, Malshej Ghats is an ideal place to experience the beauty of Western Ghats. Saj by the lake is located at a short drivable distance from Mumbai and Pune, near Malshej. Serene and beautiful ghats are best enjoyed in the monsoons. “Maati Baani serves Maharashtrian cuisine, cooked in a simple but traditional way in earthen pots can be devoured by our patrons. Also, one can enjoy a dip in the pool or hot tub at sunset, and follow it up with a

poolside feast under the starlit sky,” says Karna Timbadia, Director, Saj Hotels. Cycling, jungle treks, lakeside picnics and temple visits can be organized too.

Karnal

Surrounded by acres of lush green lands and lawns, Noor Mahal Palace Hotel is one of the best getaways at a short drive from Delhi and other prominent cities in Punjab and Haryana. Marvellous palace architecture, intricate décor, hand painted walls and ceilings, spacious lawns and beautiful sights, this place should definitely be on your Gram. Make this long weekend special for your family by going on a royal journey and capturing memories that you would cherish forever.

Goa

When it comes to long weekends, we can’t get enough of Goa. Clear waters, several cuisines, a rollicking nightlife, there’s something for everyone here.

StayVista’s Mawi Infinitty Villa has all things that make for the perfect breezy, Goan getaway near Arambol Beach this long weekend. Surrounded by an endless serene ocean, golden sands, and glorious sunsets along with an array of modern amenities. Start your day by strolling along the beach in leisure, after which you can relish a delicious morning breakfast amidst the verdant vertical garden,

a gentle twittering of birds, and the soothing sound of waves rolling towards the shore. Serene, peaceful, and nothing short of blissful, the incredible getaway at the heart of Goa will give you a glimpse of luxury blended with Arambol’s

old-world charm to make your stay all the more memorable.

Udaipur

At a distance of 620km from Delhi, Udaipur has been traveller’s favourite spot since time immemorial. Synonymous with grandeur, Udaipur boasts of lavish Villas and Suites, abundant nature, world class amenities, and a pleothera of global cuisine options. Guests can bask in matchless luxury, peace, privacy and comforts to unwind over a long weekend. “Being located in Udaipur, which is on the world tourism map, automatically favours us as a preferred holiday destination. Our proximity to the airport and being connected to major National Highways makes it easy for guests to reach here without having to spend precious weekend time in commuting. Our guests enjoy the dual advantage of being close to the tourist attractions of Udaipur while being comfortably distant from the city crowds,” says Vagmi Kumar, Founder, Vatsalya Vihar. Guests can indulge in the multiple indoor and outdoor activities here or simply relax and rest. For guests traveling in a group with friends or family, the limited edition concept of Vatsalya Vihar, with just 7 Villas and Suites set in 10 acres of greenery, makes it an ideal choice, where guests can take over the entire property for the duration of stay – making it a truly unforgettable holiday experience.

