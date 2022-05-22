Best Paragliding and Scuba Diving locations in India

While enjoying the picturesque view of a magnificent travel destination is surely a vision to the sore eyes, indulging in adventure sports adds a cherry on the cake. Your experience of vacation is surely be incomplete until and unless you encounter the thrill of adventure sports. There are plenty of destinations that offer exciting adventure sports in India.

There is no denying the fact that India is emerging as an adventure sports destination, thanks to its diverse geographical locations. Bollywood films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara have definitely given birth to the craze for adventure sports. Now if you are amidst mountains you can’t finish your trip without enjoying paragliding, and when surrounded by water experiencing scuba diving once in life is a must.

Paragliding

Paragliding gives you the intriguing aerial view of your much-loved destination and a feel of something closer to a bird’s flight. Also known as hang gliding, paragliding is a thrilling adventure sport that allows you to soar high, with the vast expanse of nature underneath you. In this, a canopy that resembles a parachute will be attached to your body by a harness to allow you to glide through the air after jumping from or being lifted to a height.

While Himachal Pradesh’s Bir Billing is considered as the best paragliding site in Asia, there are other places too that offer you fascinating experiences. Those locations are Manali, Mussoorie, Kamshet, Nainital, Yelagiri, Ranikhet, Panchgani, Shillong, Gangtok, Arambol, Garhwal, Matheran, Jaipur, Satpura and Vagamon.

Scuba Diving

The power of the sea will undoubtedly leave you stunned and speechless. The peace of deep water is incomparable and the majestic glory of aquatic life will send you into a frenzy. Words will fall short while describing the unique experience. Here are a few places where you can experience scuba diving yourself. Havelock Islands, Neil Island, Port Blair, Kovalam, Bangaram, Kadmat Island and Coral Sharks Reef.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.