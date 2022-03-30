Best Road Trips in India You Can Set Out On In Your Caravan

Roads were stripped off of travellers when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The pandemic pushed all the travel enthusiasts off the road and into their homes. However, as the malevolent virus seems to be losing its grip over the globe, destinations are seeing a fortunate influx of tourists and travellers.

As the travel industry starts to breathe again, Caravans are gaining quite traction in India. Touted as home on wheels, Caravans are carriers equipped with amenities one finds at home and are attached to a powertrain that pulls them on the tarmac. If you’re are one of those enthusiasts who have plans to travel with a caravan simmering, we have concocted just the list for you.

Here are some of the best road trips that you can set your journey on to have an experience of a lifetime and see the beauty that India beholds in its exquisite terrains.

Mumbai To Goa

Considered the holy grail for many travellers, a trip to Goa is the most sought and anticipated trip in India. The roads sandwiched between the drool-worthy flora, a road trip from Mumbai to Goa is adequately sized and unimaginably exciting.

Kolkata To Shillong

One road trip that needs to be on your list is the one that starts from the city that fosters art in every inch to a city that has one of the most picturesque places in the country. Considered one of the finest treasures of North-east India, Shillong will welcome you like no other, and host you to give you one of the best experiences in life.

Shillong to Mawlynnong

If you wish to continue your road trip from Kolkata here is an amazing extension to the trip. If not, then you can begin from Guwahati and go to a village that is touted as the cleanest village in Asia. Known for its lush landscapes and living root bridges, Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is the perfect addition to the road trip of your lifetime.

Bengaluru to Hampi

A short-lived trip, Bengaluru to Hampi is the perfect journey to cover for a weekend getaway. Hampi is known for its medieval ruins, monolithic structure, and monuments. Satisfying the wanderlust in you, the trip not only takes you on a journey across the country but also across the timeline as it is the perfect time capsule.

Chennai to Pondicherry

Pondicherry, also known as Puducherry, is the perfect blend of national and international travel as you can get the taste of the south of India and also whiff the flavours of French colonial settlements in India dating back to the 1900s.

