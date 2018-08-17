GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Biggest Legoland Park to Feature Eight Themed Lands in New York

The park will feature 50 rides, shows and attractions, and be divided into eight themed lands that will be home to ninjas, knights, princesses, wizards, dragons and pirates.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 17, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
A model of Legoland New York Resort, made up of 135,000 Lego bricks. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Legoland)
From stealthy ninjas to swashbuckling pirates, new details have emerged on the opening of what will become the biggest Legoland Park to date.

Set to open at a site in Goshen, New York, an hour outside New York City, the 150-acre park will feature 50 rides, shows and attractions, and be divided into eight themed lands that will be home to ninjas, knights, princesses, wizards, dragons and pirates.

Details of Legoland New York Resort were unveiled at a media event Thursday.

Budding Lego builders will also be able to test their building chops at Bricktopia with "Master Model Builders," who will provide tips on how to make their Lego creations float, fly and withstand the "Earthquake Table."

And in keeping with other Legoland Parks around the world, the New York location will include Miniland, which recreates iconic skylines and cities in Lego bricks.

The park will also be home to a 250-room Legoland Hotel which will be open year-round.

Legoland New York Resort is set to open in spring 2020 and will be open from spring to fall.

| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
