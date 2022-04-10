Capsule Hotels: The unique experience for innovative and affordable stays

Japanese people are tech-savvy and they surely know how to build unique items at affordable prices. Their style of living is comfortable yet fast. Adopting one such unique idea, many countries across the world are replacing traditional hotel stays with capsule hotels.

Have you ever heard about the term capsule hotel? If not, then you are in the right place. We are here to put some light on these pocket hotels which are built keeping your basic necessities in mind.

What are capsule hotels?

Capsule hotels have arrived from the idea of fulfilling basic needs of people when they travel. They need a place to have a good night sleep, a clean bathroom, and peace. These all three things are provided by capsule hotels. This type of accommodation has replaced the idea of private single rooms and has given an alternative at lowest possible price. They look like an aircraft cockpit and are generally placed in the large hallway stacked in two layers. While some people think capsules are only made to sleep, these new types of hotels have evolved to give a luxurious experience with private baths, saunas and spacious lounges.

Are there any capsule hotels in India?

India is still taking forward the idea of building capsule hotels. Till date, there are less than 10 capsule hotels in India which provide guests with amazing experiences.

Best Capsule Hotels in India

UrbanPod, Mumbai

UrbanPod is located at the Mumbai Central Railway Station. It is a basic capsule hotel with a private pod, the women’s only pods, and rooms for the differently-abled people. It also provides lockers and WIFI to people. Qubestay Airport Capsule Hotel, Mumbai

Another capsule in Mumbai that is perfect for a nomadic experience. Along with rooms, it has a café, a workstation and also a library. It is located three kilometres from the Mumbai airport. Snooze At My Space, Delhi Airport

Want to rest well between flights? Take up this capsule located at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. It has all the basic amenities with AC, fridge, television, washroom, working place among others. Aventura, Ooty

This capsule will leave you spellbound with its mesmerising location. On the hilltops of Ooty, this place is perfect for spending some days around greenery.

