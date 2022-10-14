Celebrate Diwali Long Weekend in Goa; Here's What all You Can Do

As Diwali long weekend nears, it is the best time to plan a vacation with your close ones. To celebrate and enjoy the grand occasion to the fullest, Goa is the go-to place and is at the top of everyone’s search list. It is India’s number one tourism destination due to its sun-kissed beaches, countless colours of the sea, large stretches of vegetation, fantastic food and drink, and innumerable places to chill. Here’s a list of sites, activities, and experiences you should not miss during your Goa vacation.

Enjoy Some Beach Fun

When you think about Goa, the first thing that springs to mind is probably beaches. Exploring Goa’s magnificent beaches, where you can indulge in sunbathing, water sports, sundown parties, and so much more, is one of the best things to do. Add Baga Beach, Anjuna Beach, Calangute Beach, Palolem Beach and Agonda Beach to your list.

Discover Goa’s Majestic Forts

Goa is peppered with magnificent forts that represent splendour, architectural brilliance, and the region’s glorious past. But, above all, the forts in Goa provide breathtaking vistas of the surrounding landscape. You cannot miss the famous Fort Aguada and Chapora Fort if you’re visiting Goa.

Go Clubbing

FOMO kicks in when you are in Goa and you have not made the most out of its nightclubs. Nightclubs or pubs are super fun where you may chill with your favourite drink and loved ones. Baga in Goa is the place you can go for clubbing.

Wine and Dine Like a Local

It is claimed that the best way to learn about a place is through its cuisine. When you visit Goa, you may treat your taste buds to a variety of seafood, Goan delicacies, and other delights.

Play Your Cards Right at Casino

Do not miss Goa’s casinos if you visit here this Diwali. The majority of them are floating casinos located in the state capital Panaji, where you may immerse yourself in a world of games, entertainment, and enjoyment.

Enjoy the Excitement of Water Sports

Goa’s beaches are a sanctuary for thrill seekers. You may let your inner explorer go by participating in a variety of water activities in numerous locations. Water Skiing, Scuba Diving and Windsurfing are among the most popular water sports here.

