Choose These Exotic Indian Locations for Your Perfect Island Wedding

India didn’t waste a moment before kick-starting the wedding season as soon as COVID-19 cases started to exhibit a dwindling trend. And while the northern part of the nation tackles the rising temperature and scorching heat, why not plan a dreamy wedding on an island? The cool breeze amidst an exotic location will surely offer you a memorable experience.

India is home to some magnificent islands that are perfect to host a dreamy fairytale wedding. Not only will this offer you an incredible wedding experience and some lovely pictures, but it will make your wedding the talk of the town for years to come.

So, here is our little contribution to planning your dreamy wedding. We’ve put together a list of some beautiful islands in India where you can have your wedding party:

Chorao Island, Goa

When we talk about the Indian beaches, Goa is a must mention. The beauty of Chorao Island, known for being home to an abundance of flora and fauna, will surely give you a respite from the chaos of the city. What else can be better than embarking on a new journey in your life in peace and amidst nature?

Agatti Island, Lakshadweep

What else can define a beach apart from surreal white sand, lovely idle landscape, beautifully smooth beaches, and gleaming blue water? One of the most beautiful islands in Lakshadweep, Agatti Island has it all. Known for its stunning views and adventurous water sports, Agatti Island is also counted among the best beaches in the world by many.

Havelock Island, Andaman

The most magnificent island in the Andamans offers great venues for your exotic dream wedding. Surrounded by palm trees, turquoise blue water, clear blue skies, and alluring sand beaches, Havelock Island will definitely make you go wow.

Divar Island, Goa

What can be better than tying the knot amidst nature, while you can seek blessings from centuries-old temples? Divar Island is known for its pilgrimage sites, and you can see old and historical architecture there, set against a backdrop of blue water and golden sand.

Munroe Island, Kerala

Dreaming of hosting your wedding in God’s own country? Stop thinking anymore and opt for Munroe Island. Situated in the Kollam district of Kerala, Munroe Island is home to a group of eight islands, and its beauty is a treat to the eyes.

