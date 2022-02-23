Conditions You Need To Fulfill Before Moving To Germany

With a highly developed infrastructure, efficient law enforcement and being one of the safest countries, there are plenty of reasons to move to Germany. The European nation is known for its marvellous castles with some dating back to 1000 years. Apart from this, the education system of Germany is also well-organised due to which thousands of Indian students choose to pursue higher education in Germany every year. It is also home to popular holiday destinations and attracts numerous tourists from across the world.

However, visiting Germany for a vacation and permanently settling there is a lot different and the latter involves fulfilling certain conditions and significant paperwork. So, if you are planning to move to Germany anytime soon, then you must know some key points.

In order to move to Germany, one needs to have a valid reason first. These reasons can vary from immigration to employment, education, entrepreneurs, family reunions or German immigration residence permits. For all the reasons mentioned, there are some specific conditions that are common. Read about them here:

Every applicant must prove their financial stability before moving to Germany regardless of the intent of shifting. Even if the person is seeking to work in Germany, he/she must prove that he can cover the initial expenses in the new country.

The country also requires all immigrants to have a valid health insurance plan. Most people prefer to get German health insurance as some foreign insurances may not be valid.

In order to live in Germany, one must know to speak German. The German language proficiency has levels A, B and C with C being the advanced level. However, to enter the country one needs to pass exams and get up to A1 or B1, but to get permanent residence, a proficiency of up to C1 or C2 is required.

Citizens of a number of countries are required to obtain a visa before entering Germany. Whereas, other nationals can enter the country and then apply for a residence permit. Notably, if citizens want to visit Germany for a short stay then they must apply for a short-stay visa. The process to obtain the visa includes gathering documents, appearing for interviews, paying the visa fee and then waiting for the application to get approved.

