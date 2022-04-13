Delhi’s IGI is world’s 3rd busiest airport, check out the top 10 busiest airports here:

After a horrid few years due to Covid-19, the travel sector across the globe is exhibiting the hopeful sign of steady recovery. We say this because while highlighting the traffic recovery of many international airports, the Official Airline Guide (OAG), recently revealed the list of top 10 busiest airports in March 2022. The list included the airports that reclaimed their rankings. India has something to cheer about because Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has moved up six places to take the third position on the list.

The IGI airport surpassed China’s Guangzhou airport in March. The Chinese airport is currently the fourth busiest airport across the globe.

Once again Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson international airport is the busiest in the world, it regained the top spot after falling to second in 2020 when the pandemic hit the world. The Dubai international airport is in the second spot. Yet again the United States maintained its dominion over the Global Busiest Airport list, as five of its airports made up more than half of March’s Top 10.

Dallas and Denver grabbed all the attention as they moved from their pre-pandemic positions of 16th and 21st in 2019 to the 11th and 14th ranks, respectively. This upgradation of American airports came at an expense of a few Asian airports losing their presence in the top 10 list because some of the big international airports of 2019 like Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai fell down from their previous positions.

This was obviously a result of travel restrictions due to COVID. The good news for the Japanese is that Tokyo’s Haneda international airport has re-entered the Top 10 busiest airports list, and now it stands at the ninth position, just ahead of London’s Heathrow airport, which by the way moved up 8 places to take the 10th place for the first time this year.

Top 10 busiest global airports:

Top 10 busiest global airports:

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Dubai International Delhi Guangzhou Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Chicago O'Hare International Airport Denver International Airport Los Angeles International Airport Tokyo International (Haneda) London Heathrow

