Did You Know Sunsets Don't Happen in These Places of Earth?

Almost all of us learned in pre-primary school that the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. But what if it’s not true? Our Mother Earth is full of surprises, and odd phenomena occur on a frequent basis. One of the numerous oddities is the existence of locations on Earth where the Sun never sets.

Yes, you read that correctly! The human body clock is synchronized with the Sun. We are completely at ease with the notion of Day and Night. However, these locations are outliers, as they receive sunlight 20-24 hours per day.

Hammerfest & Svalbard, Norway

The land of Midnight Sun is what Norway is crowned with. Norway, located in the Arctic Circle, is famed for its landscapes and the bright Sun. Hammerfest, Norway’s northernmost city, has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its significance in the Struve Geodetic Arc. The city has just a 40-minute night since the Sunsets at 12:43 and rises again after 40 minutes. From April 10 to August 23, the sun shines constantly in another region of Norway called Svalbard.

Iceland

This place is most renowned for the Aurora, which overshadows the fact that there is no sunset to compose ballads on. After Great Britain, it is Europe’s biggest island. Additionally, it is mosquito-free. It’s a real treat for many people who would like to visit the area to enjoy a mosquito-free evening. But, as the sun never sets here in June, there is no evening on this island. The Arctic Circle’s Grimsey Island and the city of Akureyri are two of the best places to see the Midnight Sun.

Yukon, Canada

The region in the world’s second-largest country is blanketed in snow for much of the year. During the summer, though, the sun shines constantly for 50 days in the north-western area of the city. Yukon, Canada is renowned as the Land of the Midnight Sun, thanks to its magnificent sky and endless summer light. All of this allows for a pristine environment, with wildflowers and a plethora of migratory bird species.

Qaanaaq, Greenland

With a population of less than 650 people, the city is located in Greenland’s far north. The place is located in the north pole of the Arctic Circle, hence the winters are dark and chilly here. But when in months of April- August the midnight sun rises it shines straight for two and a half months. Habitual of living in the dark people here have to use dark curtains to get the essential amount of sleep. Its evenings are so gorgeous that no human words can adequately describe them.

Kiruna, Sweden

The northernmost city in Sweden, with a population of 19000, does not see a sunset for over 100 days out of the year. Every year, from May through August, the period of no sunset lasts and is by far the most popular time to visit this place. Another tourist destination in this area is the Kiruna Art Nouveau Church, which has one of the most stunning architectural designs seen in churches across the world. Furthermore, the location is illuminated for about 100 days out of the year.

