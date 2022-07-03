Dishes In Hyderabad That You Must Try

Hyderabad is a city famous for its rich culture and tourist destinations. Hyderabad’s biryani is popular all over the country. In case you didn’t know, Hyderabad has also some of the best street foods other than biryani. Without much ado, check out some of Hyderabad’s mouth-watering street food cuisine.

Boti Kebab: Delicious cuisine can always make you feel better. If you enjoy eating meat, you should give this marinated lamb a try. This is one of the cuisines that you will find on roadside stalls and will remember for your whole life. Mirchi ka Salan: If you are someone who loves spicy food then you must try this because this dish is meant for you. This dish is a combination of a variety of spices you crave. This dish will make you fall in love with Hyderabad and make you want to visit the place over and over again. Lukhmi: This samosa has a distinctive shape and is very different from others. It is served at practically every Hyderabadi wedding. Weddings are incomplete without this delicious dish. It is immensely popular in Hyderabad. It is a non-vegetarian recipe with a filling of lamb and a crispy coating on top.

Who doesn’t crave something sweet after a delicious meal? Here are a few desserts that you must try after your meal:

Qubani ka Meetha: Your trip to Hyderabad isn’t complete if you haven’t had a taste of this authentic desert. Double Roti: It is a bread pudding that is made by soaking the bread slices in saffron and cardamom-infused milk. You must try this dish if you have a sweet tooth.

